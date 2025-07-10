St. Charles tech company named among fastest-growing companies in Midwest

Employees of Teqworks, a St. Charles-based IT services and consulting business, in front of the company's "core values wall" at their new offices at 3815 E. Main St., a move announced in June 2025. (Photo provided by Teqworks)

Kane County IT company Teqworks recently ranked in the top 100 fastest-growing companies in the Midwest, according to Inc. Magazine.

The magazine’s fifth annual Regionals campaign ranked 951 of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by region, based on revenue growth from 2021 to 2023.

The Midwest list, "Meet the 139 Companies Making an Outsized Impact in the Midwest” ranked Teqworks as the 87th fastest-growing company in the region, at a rate of 69% over the two-year period.

The family-operated technology consulting company moved to a new location at 3815 E. Main St., St. Charles, in May.

In a July 8 news release, Teqworks co-founder and CEO Matt Sidman said he feels honored and humbled to have Teqworks included on Inc.’s list.

“Over 23 years, we’ve spent a lot of time just doing the work behind the scenes, not really looking for a whole lot of accolades, and just doing the good work,” Sidman said. “To get some sort of acknowledgement for our growth in a public setting feels different. It’s really kind of fun. It’s scary too. But I love the feeling that we kind of matter outside of our own little four walls.”

Matt Sidman and his father, Jerry Sidman, founded the company, originally a management consulting firm, out of a home office in 2002.

Teqworks evolved into an IT company and eventually transformed into a technology consulting business. As the company grew, more Sidman family members, including Jerry’s wife, Nancy, and son, Chris, joined the team.

“When we started off this company, we started off as more of a basic IT company with a break-fix environment, but we quickly changed when we figured out what our clientele really wanted,” Jerry Sidman said. “Going through several of these iterations has been really, really good for us.”

Matt Sidman said the family business is still growing and shows no signs of slowing down.

“I think because of our solid base and track record of 23 years of creating and providing top-tier service, now adding new clients, new relationships, new communities, are going to keep us growing,” Sidman said.

Companies that made the Midwest list had a median growth rate of 86%, added 7,977 jobs and contributed $13.2 billion to the region’s economy from 2021 to 2023, according to the magazine.

To qualify for the list, companies must meet certain revenue requirements, be privately held, for-profit, independent and based in the U.S.