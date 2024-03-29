DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy, military veteran killed in Waterman crash

DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil, 35, a five-year member of the office, was killed Thursday, March 28, 2024, after her squad car was rear-ended by a truck, according to the Illinois State Police. Musil also was a military veteran who served in Afghanistan, the sheriff's office said. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

WATERMAN – A DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy and military veteran who served in Afghanistan was killed while on duty Thursday in DeKalb County after the deputy’s parked vehicle was rear-ended by a commercial truck, authorities said.

Deputy Christina Musil, 35, died while working a shift for the sheriff’s office Thursday night, according to a statement Friday from DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan.

“Deputy Musil is a five-year veteran of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office who courageously served in the Corrections and Patrol Divisions,” Sullivan said in his statement. “Deputy Musil also proudly served her country in the Army National Guard as a military police officer for 4 years and served in Afghanistan from 2008-2009.”

The crash, and death of a DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy, was also confirmed by Illinois State Police earlier Friday.

“[Musil] passed at the hospital,” Sullivan said in an emotional interview Friday morning. In a follow up statement, Sullivan identified Musil “with a heavy heart and deep sadness.”

A bundle of flowers could be seen Friday around 11 a.m. which had been placed near the crash location.

State Rep. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, offered his condolences through a social media post Friday morning.

“My heart is broken. God bless DeKalb Sheriff’s office and our first responders everywhere for the work they do that puts them in the face of dangers known and unknown,” Keicher wrote.

Shortly before noon on Friday, surrounding law enforcement agencies began offering condolences across their social media pages, and updated their police force’s Facebook profile picture to a DeKalb County Sheriff’s badges with a black bar running cross the image.

Shabbona Fire Protection District also expressed their sympathy through a social media post.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of one of our own DeKalb County Sheriff’s Officers,” officials wrote. “We will continue to pray for her family and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. May you rest in peace. We have it from here.”

Sullivan said funeral arrangements are pending and more details will be announced once confirmed.

A tow truck sits near a memorial Friday, March 29, 2024, at the site on Route 23 three-quarters of a mile south Perry Road, where a DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash early Friday morning in DeKalb County. Ruts in the grass and skid marks were visible at the cash site. (Mark Busch)

The crash occurred about three-quarters of a mile south of the intersection of Perry Road and Route 23, Sullivan said.

The Illinois State Police was requested by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to the scene of the crash Thursday night. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police, according to an email from ISP public information office Melissa Albert-Lopez.

The DeKalb County Coroner’s Office is also taking part in the investigation, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:39 p.m. Thursday, a DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy was sitting inside a parked squad car on the shoulder of Route 23, “when for an unknown reason,” a single-unit Kenworth truck ran off the roadway to the right and rear-ended the deputy’s car, according to ISP.

The deputy was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital with injuries that were life-threatening, and soon after died.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the driver of the truck as of 1:27 p.m. Friday.

“The Illinois State Police sends its condolences and support to the family and friends of the Deputy killed in the line of duty, as well as to our brethren at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office,” Illinois State Police wrote in a news release.

The area just north of Thursday’s deadly crash is not unfamiliar with severe collisions.

[ Dangerous DeKalb County intersection? Here’s one spot under increased scrutiny, says sheriff ]

In December 2023, Sullivan told the Daily Chronicle his office had taken notice of the deadly reputation of the Illinois Route 23 and Perry Road intersection in rural Afton Township, south of DeKalb and north of Waterman.

That intersection is expected to undergo updated safety features, including flashing red lights on top of the intersection’s stop signs and flashing yellow lights on Route 23 at the intersection ahead signs, County Engineer Nathan Schwartz told the DeKalb County Board in February.

The intersection has for years faced criticism spawned by what some have called a trend of severe traffic crashes.

On Nov. 4, a 22-year-old woman died and three others, including a child, suffered injuries after a two-vehicle crash near the rural intersection.

Two people had to be extricated from their vehicles by first responders in March 2018 and were taken by paramedics to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital after a two-vehicle crash there.

Three others were hospitalized after a crash at the same location in October 2022.

This is a developing story that was updated at 11:33 a.m. March 29, 2024, with more information from Illinois State Police. Another update was made at 12:12 p.m. with information on the deputy. A 12:28 p.m. update added a statement from State rep. Jeff Keicher. Additional updates could occur.