DeKalb man charged with DUI, reckless homicide in crash that killed sheriff’s deputy, mom of 3

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies salute as the flag-draped gurney carrying the body of DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil is removed from the Hearse Monday, April 1, 2024, at Butala Funeral Home following the processional honoring the fallen officer. Musil, 35, was killed Thursday while on duty after a truck rear-ended her police vehicle in Waterman. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – A DeKalb man has been arrested and charged with DUI and reckless homicide in the fatal crash that killed DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil, Illinois State Police announced Wednesday night.

Nathan P. Sweeney, 44, was arrested Wednesday night by ISP, according to a news release.

During an investigation conducted by the ISP and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office at the request of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, police learned that Sweeney was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, according to the ISP.

“The results of the Illinois State Police crash investigation confirm that this terrible tragedy could have and should have been avoided,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan in a statement Wednesday night. “I want to offer my sincere condolences again to the family of our friend and partner Deputy Christina Musil. I also want to thank the Illinois State Police and the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office for the expeditious nature in which they have handled this investigation.”

Sweeney is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death and one count of reckless homicide, according to the ISP. He has been taken into custody at the Ogle County Jail in Oregon.

[ Funeral, visitation Thursday in DeKalb for fallen DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy Christina Musil ]

Deputy Christina “Beana” Musil, 35, a mother of three, was conducting what DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan has called a stationary patrol when her Ford Explorer squad vehicle was rear-ended by a Kenworth commercial truck about 10:39 p.m. The crash occurred about three-quarters of a mile south of the intersection of Perry Road and Route 23 in Waterman, Sullivan has said.

Musil, a U.S. Army National Guard veteran, served in Afghanistan from 2008 to 2009.

DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Musil, 35, a five-year member of the office, was killed Thursday, March 28, 2024, after her squad car was rear-ended by a truck, according to the Illinois State Police. Musil also was a military veteran who served in Afghanistan, the sheriff's office said. (Photo provided by DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Sullivan said Sweeney is being held at the Ogle County Jail because the investigation is being conducted separate from the Sheriff’s Office since Musil was a deputy there. DeKalb County Sheriff’s corrections deputies operate the DeKalb County Jail.

The DeKalb County Courthouse and Sheriff’s Office in Sycamore will be closed Thursday to allow the community to pay respects at Musil’s funeral in DeKalb. Because of the closure, Sweeney’s initial pretrial release court hearing won’t happen until Friday.

[ Family of fallen DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy issues statement: ‘Our world has been turned upside down’ ]

Even though he is being held in Ogle County, Sweeney will face his charges in DeKalb County and is expected to appear before at DeKalb County judge at 1 p.m. Friday.

ISP officers initially issued Sweeney citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

This story was updated at 10:18 p.m. April 3, 2024, with additional information from DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Sullivan. More updates could occur.