Crosswinds Flute Choir to perform summer concert July 28 in DeKalb

DeKALB – Bethlehem Lutheran Church will host a Crosswinds Flute Choir summer concert.

The concert will be held at 4 p.m. July 28 at the church, 1915 N. First St., DeKalb.

Admission to the concert is free.

The concert, directed by Lynn Hansen, will perform songs including “Railroaded,” “Simple Gifts” and “Contrafusion.” Donations also will be accepted for the choir or the Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry.

The Crosswinds Flute Choir is a music group comprised of flutists of all ages who use a variety of flute sizes to perform various music styles.