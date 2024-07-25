Wreckroom to open in DeKalb

Wreckroom DeKalb, shown here July 8, 2024, confirmed via a social media post its owners have signed a lease for 901 Lucinda Ave., Unit G, DeKalb, and plans to hold a soft opening Aug. 22, 2024. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – A place to unwind, let off some steam and maybe smash a few things while you’re at it, is set to hold a soft opening Aug. 22 at the Village Commons in DeKalb.

Wreckroom DeKalb confirmed via a social media post its owners have signed a lease for 901 Lucinda Ave., Unit G, DeKalb. The space will be on the lower level down from Sharks and Panda House. Patrons will be provided with safety gear during services, which includes face and head gear, gloves and close-toed shoes.

The wreckroom business also will feature a retro video gaming lounge, where customers can rent by the hour and play on consoles such as Nintendo 64, Gamecube, Playstations 1 and 2 and Xbox.

The Daily Chronicle is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@daily-chronicle.com.