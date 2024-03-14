DeKalb wrestling community mourns loss of two coaching legends on same day

Within an hour last week, the DeKalb wrestling community lost two of its founding fathers.

Arch Richoz and Wayne Miller died March 7, each leaving behind a lasting legacy to wrestling both locally and statewide.

They each also leave a legacy of helping put the pieces in place to turn DeKalb into one of the top wrestling communities in the state.

“Don Flavin is known as the father of DeKalb wrestling, and Arch would be right there with him as a foundation,” said Dan Jones, who coached at Huntley Middle School from 1990 until 2003. “He started the feeder program for the high school. For the high school to get that program where it is today, it was a juggernaut back in the 60s and 70s, Arch was right in the middle of that keeping it going by creating kids introduced to wrestling for the first time. He did an outstanding job of that.”

Arthur Richoz

Richoz began the middle school program in DeKalb in 1968 and had a big hand in developing the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation. He also helped DeKalb and the NIU Convocation Center land the IESA state wrestling championships, which they’ve hosted since 1998. He’s a member of the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Hall of Fame.

Miller took over the program from its founder Don Flavin. Under Miller, the Barbs won 15 straight regional titles. Miller was instrumental in developing the Dual Team State Tournament, at which the Barbs finished second in 2022. He’s a member of both the IWCOA and national wrestling halls of fame.

“Wayne was one of those guys that people would run through walls, jump off a cliff for,” said Dan Cliffe, the DeKalb High wrestling coach who succeeded Miller in 1983 and led the program for 13 years. “He was one of the greatest guys you could ever ask for. Great teacher, great mentor. He’s the kind of teacher and coach you’d want your kids to be around.”

Wayne Miller

Jones said that Miller and Richoz were close friends, with their tenures at the middle and highs schools overlapping in the 1970s.

“For them to pass on the same day was poetic, I guess,” Jones said. “They worked closely together. They were good friends.”

Richoz coached Sam Hiatt, the current DeKalb High coach. Hiatt was on the Huntley team that won a state title in 1996. He went on to not only win a state championship as a wrestler at DeKalb but has been the head coach there since 2016.

Hiatt said it wasn’t just Richoz’s coaching stats that were phenomenal.

“He was not only a great coach but a great person,” Hiatt said. “You can talk to him about anything. He really cared about DeKalb wrestling and was somebody that was a mentor for your whole life.”

Richolz was also a standout educator as well. He was a finalist for the Teacher In Space Program, said current Huntley Middle wrestling coach Patrick Kiley. Christa McAuliffe ended up winning the spot on the Space Shuttle Challenger, which exploded in 1986.

Kiley ended up taking over the Huntley Middle program from Richoz. He said that he was cleaning out a filing cabinet at the old middle school building, which is currently Founder Elementary. He said he found all the Teacher in Space Program Materials from Richoz.

Kiley said RIchoz was a powerful mentor in his life. Jones echoed the sentiment. After coaching at Huntley, Jones became the athletic director at DeKalb High from 2005-2012 and coached football, track and wrestling at both Huntley and DeKalb.

“Arch always saw what people were destined for or capable of,” Jones said. Since the first time he met me he kept talking about me taking over the program and being a leader. He saw that in me and I didn’t see that in me. ... He prepared me for it and eventually I became that head coach.”