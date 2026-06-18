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Northwest Herald

Breaking: Holiday Hills police chief charged with official misconduct

William Copp

William Copp (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

By Michelle Meyer and Amanda Marrazzo

Official misconduct charges have been filed against the Holiday Hills police chief, according to McHenry County jail records and county officials.

William Copp, 54, of Crystal Lake is charged with two counts of official misconduct, a Class 3 felony, according to jail records and officials.

It was unclear Thursday morning what the charges pertain to, as no McHenry County court charging documents had been made public as of late Thursday afternoon.

He is due in first appearance court Thursday afternoon.

No village officials in Holiday Hills could immediately be reached for comment.

The village has a part-time police department made up of six officers, two sergeants and the chief, according to the village’s website, which also says that 911 calls “are dispatched through the McHenry County Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s office also could not immediately be reached for comment.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

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Michelle Meyer

Michelle is a reporter for the Northwest Herald that covers Crystal Lake, Cary, Lakewood, Prairie Grove, Fox River Grove and McHenry County College

Amanda Marrazzo

Amanda Marrazzo is a staff reporter for Shaw Media who has written stories on just about every topic in the Northwest Suburbs including McHenry County for nearly 20 years.