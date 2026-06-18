Oswego police issue traffic alert ahead of PrairieFest, which kicks off Thursday

The Oswego Police Department is notifying the public to expect increased traffic congestion and delays in Oswego beginning Thursday through Sunday because of the Oswegoland Park District’s PrairieFest. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

The Oswego Police Department is notifying the public to expect increased traffic congestion and delays in Oswego beginning Thursday through Sunday because of the Oswegoland Park District’s PrairieFest.

PrairieFest opens at 4 p.m. at PrairieFest Park, 91 Plank Drive, Oswego. Motorists should expect delays while traveling on the following streets:

U.S. Route 71 between U.S. Route 34 and Forest Avenue

Plainfield Road between U.S. Route 71 and Woolley Road.

Madison, Washington and Main streets in the downtown Oswego area.

In the downtown area between noon and 2 p.m. Sunday because of the PrairieFest Parade.

In addition, entry into the Oswego High School south lot at U.S. Route 71 and Franklin Street will not be available to motorists traveling southbound on U.S. Route 71 (no left turn).

Access will be closed to the gravel parking lot at the soccer fields. Motorists not attending the festival may want to consider alternate routes to avoid delays.

Festival volunteers will be assisting with parking direction. Parking for PrairieFest activities will be available at the following locations:

Oswego High School (south and north lots).

Oswegoland Park District soccer fields

East View Academy/District 308 lots.

Prairie Point Elementary and Center lots.

To ensure safety and enjoyment at PrairieFest, attendees can expect to see an increased police presence and additional security measures on festival grounds and along the parade route, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.