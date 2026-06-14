Morris Area Garden Club to host talk on Sustainable Farming

Brian Leber, owner-farmer of Bray Grove Farm, with one of the draft mules used to till the soil and tend the farm. (Photo Provided By Brian Leber)

The Morris Area Garden Club is hosting the event at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, at the Morris Area Public Library, 604 Liberty Street, Morris. Non-members are welcome.

Brian Leber, a farmer and environmental advocate, will discuss how his approach to agriculture challenges conventional farming methods.

At Bray Grove Farm, Leber uses draft mules instead of tractors and avoids synthetic pesticides—a philosophy he calls growing “at nature’s pace.” He will speak on Wednesday about how individuals can adopt similar practices, whether they farm, garden at home, or simply buy food.

“Whether we are farmers, home gardeners, or simply eaters, each of us plays an important role in helping the Earth to heal while providing sustenance to all creatures,” according to a description of the talk.

The program will include a door prize drawing and a brief business meeting.

For questions, contact MAGardenClub@gmail.com or visit the Morris Area Garden Club Facebook page.

The club meets at 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month, February through November.