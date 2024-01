Girls basketball

Kaneland 43, Metea Valley 27: At Metea, Kendra Brown had 16 points to lead the Knights to a nonconference victory.

Sam Kerry had 10 points and Lexi Schueler chipped in with eight.

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 68, Indian Creek 64: At Shabbona, Logan Schrader had 16 points and Tyler Bogle had 15 but the hosts fell in Little Ten Conference action.