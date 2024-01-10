Divided DeKalb City Council OK’s ordinance targeting buses carrying migrants

DeKALB – In a split vote this week, the DeKalb City Council approved an ordinance that gives city staff the power to regulate potential migrant arrivals by fining bus drivers that drop off asylum seekers without warning and no way to get to Chicago.

The divided City Council voted 5-3, with Alderpersons Carolyn Zasada, Mike Verbic and Scott McAdams casting the dissenting votes. City Manager Bill Nicklas previously told the Daily Chronicle the city isn’t aware of any instances of large groups of people seeking asylum being bused to DeKalb.

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes said he believes supporting the ordinance isn’t anti-migrant.

“Diversity ultimately, I think, is the strength of our community,” Barnes said. “If you look at our history of innovation. A lot of that has been because of the educational diversity, the racial diversity, the economic diversity. That diversity is an important piece. … I absolutely welcome the diversity that we have here and all the people that we have here.”

Zasada, who previously called the ordinance “unwelcoming,” said she believes the plan is problematic.

”My issue with the ordinance is you can drop off people right before you get into the city of DeKalb and anywhere surrounding the city of DeKalb,” Zasada said. “In that way, without other cities and the entire county supporting this ordinance, it becomes a Swiss cheese of a solution.”

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes speaks at the Jan. 8, 2024 meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Megann Horstead)

Migrants arriving in northern Illinois cities bound for Chicago is the latest in a trend seen over the past year as Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration transports groups crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas to Democratic-led cities, The Associated Press reported.

Buses carrying asylum seekers and migrants have been reported in many areas across northern Illinois and those with Metra stops, including Joliet, Elburn, Woodstock and Kankakee, among others.

Debate continues

The topic has prompted debate at public meetings. Some have offered support, others opposition to the plan that city staff have said they hope will aid efforts to safely transport migrants to Chicago.

DeKalb resident Linh Nguyen urged the City Council to have some compassion, also calling the ordinance “unwelcoming.”

“The unwelcoming rhetoric surrounding this ordinance is very harmful to me and other immigrants in our community,” Nguyen said. “During the meeting, the most common argument for the ordinance was the lack of resources. Marginalized communities have always been made to compete with each other for basic resources. I had hoped that DeKalb, my city, would be different. I had hoped that we would be a community that strives for inclusivity, fighting against systemic racism, structural scarcity, and all forms of exclusion. Only by working together and lifting all groups can we ensure justice for all marginalized communities and all people.”

The city’s approved ordinance states that police officers may seize and impound commercial vehicles, in accordance to municipal code. It also stipulates that violators may be subject to a $1,000 fine for each passenger arriving on an offending commercial motor vehicle.

Second Ward Alderwoman Barb Larson said she believes a yes vote doesn’t make the city unwelcoming to migrants.

“I think we are on two sides of the issue that can work together,” Larson said. “Like I said before, these aren’t exclusive. Whether we get a bus or not, whether we get a bus today, whether people just trickle in from Chicago, [we can] be welcoming in DeKalb.”

2nd Ward DeKalb Alderwoman Barb Larson speaks at the Jan. 8, 2024 meeting of the DeKalb City Council. (Megann Horstead)

City officials have argued that the greater DeKalb area doesn’t have enough resources in the longterm to properly house and care for large groups of migrants arriving without warning.

DeKalb resident Frankie DiCaccio said he opposes the ordinance and instead called for area groups to coordinate resources.

“The truth is that we could take this opportunity to galvanize organizations and volunteers and individuals committed to human rights, dignity and service,” DiCaccio said. “We could be expanding on infrastructure that serves our local residents in need so that in the event that any migrants do come to DeKalb we’ll be ready.”

On Nov. 16, Gov. JB Pritzker announced a plan to allocate $160 million through the Illinois Department of Human Services to help aid asylum seekers headed to Chicago. The funds, according to the governor’s office, are mostly allocated to the city of Chicago, however.

The migrant ordinance did not go before the DeKalb Human Relations Commission for review prior to heading to the City Council for discussion and consideration.

Sixth Ward Alderman Verbic said he can’t support the migrant ordinance and doesn’t believe it was needed.

“I’m not seeing or hearing that there is a public safety threat or an imminent danger to the safety of DeKalb,” Verbic said. “I understand the challenge of coordinating resources and what-not but I’m confident that we can do that. It was mentioned by some of you the notion that it was not fully vetted.”