DeKalb City Council backs plan to regulate buses carrying migrants

DeKALB – In front of a packed public room Thursday, the DeKalb City Council put its initial support behind a plan to regulate unexpected migrant arrivals with fines on bus drivers found in violation of city code, though a final vote still is needed.

The Council voted 5-1, with 1st Ward Alderwoman Carolyn Zasada casting the lone dissenting vote. Fifth Ward Alderman Scott McAdams was absent. Sixth Ward Alderman Mike Verbic attended the beginning of the meeting but was not present for the council’s vote. He had a prior scheduled Ward 6 meeting.

A final City Council vote is needed, and is expected at the regular Council meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the DeKalb Public Library 309 Oak St., officials said Thursday night.

The proposed ordinance has prompted controversy at the elected level. Zasada called the plan “unwelcoming” Wednesday. Mayor Cohen Barnes said its meant to target the “transportation system abandoning people in the cold.”

“This ordinance is about punishing the bus companies that would allow something like that to happen,” Barnes said Thursday. “How in the world can you take a busload of people, people families and dump them like cargo along the side of the road? In my eyes, we need to go after them. We need to go after them with all the resources that we possibly have.”

City officials told the Daily Chronicle Tuesday they weren’t aware of any instances where migrants arrived in DeKalb recently.

“We’re having trouble catching speeders on Fairview Drive and Ridge [Drive],” Zasada said Thursday. “How are we going to impound buses? Isn’t this just an opportunity to say, ‘hey, actually we’re going to impound it. So, make sure you go somewhere more discreet.’ I’m just saying this is not a solution. This is not how I want to see people treated. This is not the side of history that I want to be on.”

The 90-minute special City Council meeting saw a dozen residents share their views before a first-round vote. Many offered support or opposition to the plan that city staff have said they hope would deter the arrival of unscheduled bus drop-offs. City officials have argued that the greater DeKalb area doesn’t have enough resources to properly house and care for large groups of people arriving without warning.

The city’s proposed ordinance states that police officers may seize and impound commercial vehicles, in accordance to municipal code. It also stipulates that violators may be subject to a $1,000 fine for each passenger arriving on an offending commercial motor vehicle.

Migrants arriving in northern Illinois cities bound for Chicago is the latest in a trend seen over the past year as Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration transports groups crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas to Democratic-led cities, The Associated Press reported.

Buses carrying asylum seekers and migrants have been reported in many areas across northern Illinois and those with Metra stops, including Joliet, Elburn, Woodstock and Kankakee, among others.

This story will be updated.