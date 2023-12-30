Busload of asylum seekers dropped off in Woodstock

A busload of asylum seekers was dropped off Saturday afternoon at the Woodstock Metra station, according to a post on Mayor Mike Turner’s Facebook page.

Turner said in the post that the city had developed a plan for what to do if a drop-off occurs. The city opened the train station to provide shelter to the passengers and gave them bottled water and options for transportation to Chicago, according to the post.

Turner said in the post that he heard from city staff and Woodstock Police Chief John Lieb that all the passengers had boarded trains heading for Chicago.