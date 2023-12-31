NIU women set school record in drubbing of Concordia-Chicago: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Sat., Dec 30

Women’s basketball

NIU 98, Concordia-Chicago 32: At DeKalb, the Huskies set a program record for fewest points allowed since becoming an NCAA program in 1982 in the win Saturday.

The win was also the Huskies’ second-largest margin of victory ever, with the largest being on Feb. 23, 1972, as the Huskies won 92-28 over Wheaton.

Redshirt freshman Brooke Blumenfeld paced the Huskies as she recorded a career-high 21 points and six rebounds.

“We got a lot of good things out of this game,” head coach Lisa Carlsen said. It’s hard to play that first game out of the holidays and we needed one to shake off the rust… I was proud of everyone on the roster, we showed how versatile we can be as a team and what our roster has to offer.”

Brooke Stonebraker scored 15 and shot 7-for-8 from the field. Tara Stauffacher added 11 while Shannon Blacher and Moriah Prewitt both scored 10.

“It was good scoring 21 points but my teammates are the reason that happened,” Blumenfeld said. “We had some really good passes, (Sidney) McCrea hit me in the post a few times and Moriah (Prewitt) had a few great entry passes to me as well.”

The Huskies outrebounded the Cougars 65-29 as Maddy Fay added a career-high 11 rebounds.

“We’ve talked a lot over the last few games about how critical rebounding is to our success, Carlsen said. We have to do a great job defensively to minimize opportunities for the other team and on the offensive end to have 24 offensive rebounds was impressive.”

Boys basketball

LaSalle-Peru 71, Hinckley-Big Rock 40: At Plano, the Royals finished the tournament in eighth place after entering the field as the No. 8 seed, falling to the No. 3 Cavaliers.