Lee, Whiteside, Ogle property transfers for June 1-5, 2026

Lee County

Warranty Deeds

Kent M Jensen and August N Jensen to Melanie L White, 511 COLLEGE AVE S, DIXON, $126,000

Terry Virgil and Shirley A Springer to Michael R Hoefer and Lisa P Hoefer, 1613 FIRST ST W, DIXON, $74,000

Heather Lanell Moser and John Moser to Kayla Hunt, 401 CRAWFORD AVE, DIXON, $158,000

Michael Lanning and Nicole Lanning to Remington M Lerette and Abrianna A Lerette, 2235 CENTER LANE, DIXON, $294,000

Marjorie D Huffstutler to Elizabeth Christine Deforest, 412 EAST BRADSHAW, DIXON, $155,000

Community State Bank Of Rock Falls to Vaughn Rhodes, 1014 HENNEPIN AVE S, DIXON, $48,000

Shawn P Ryan and Dorothy J Dogwiler to Michael A Hecathorn and Angela Hecathorn, 1017 MARY AVENUE, DIXON, $140,000

Judith A Riffle to Connor Mccue, 599 PALMYRA ROAD, DIXON, $239,000

Terry Sondgeroth to Susan Flick Co-Trustee, John Flick Co-Trustee, John E Flick Joint Living Trust, and Susan M Flick Joint Living Trust, 726 KELLER DRIVE, DIXON, $326,000

Keegan R Garman to Dylan Beecher, 519 8TH ST W, DIXON, $132,500

Dy Holdings Llc to Louis Ohlendorf, 302 W DIVISION, AMBOY, $94,900

Laura Enlow to Kaeden J Rice, 1923 CUMMINS STREET, DIXON, $217,500

Jun Cox and Suzanne L Cox to Lee County Properties Llc, 217 MORGAN STREET W, DIXON, $95,900

Charles Jones and Crystal Jones to Jacob S Primrose and Kathrine L Primrose, 562 ROCK ISLAND RD, DIXON, $180,000

Cynthia Martin and Richard Martin to Frank Feher and Jill E Feher, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-329-026, $25,000

Bradley Fagan to Kaitlin Haygood, 1702 9TH STREET W, DIXON, $113,500

James A Canterbury to Alinda J Canterbury and Cole Allen Jones, 940 DEMENT AVENUE N, DIXON, $142,000

Robinson Rentals Llc to Michael A Thompson and Sara E Thompson, 127 S PROSPECT, AMBOY, $0.00

Dustin D Koch to Emily Bolin and Chance Bolin, 602 FOURTH DRIVE S, ASHTON, $150,000

Brinkmann Holdings Llc to Woosung Investments Llc, 919 THIRD ST W, DIXON, $100,000

Pennymac Loan Services Llc to Ecjv Properties Llc, 606 PEORIA AVENUE S, DIXON, $74,500

Kenneth A Bernardin to Anthony J Morgan and Laura L Morgan, 1 Parcel: 11-16-22-100-001, $528,000

Midfirst Bank to Salvador Castro Avelar and Martha Ramirez, 1721 HERITAGE DR, STERLING, $179,303

Jennifer Weekley to Zachary Y Scheffler, 1212 OGLETREE PLACE, DIXON, $137,500

Patrick Gillette to Sterling Equities Llc, 344 EVERETT STREET W, DIXON, $15,000

Quit Claims

Sherwin Real Estate Inc to Lawrence J Starkman Trustee and Lawrence J Starkman Revocable Trust, 1121 S OTTAWA, DIXON, $0.00

Eleazar Espada and Elizabeth Torres to Robert D Cubero, 1 Parcel: 19-22-07-158-020, $10,000

Fredenhagen Family Farms Llc to James J Ptak and Isabelle K Ptak, 128 JEFFERSON AVE N, AMBOY, $0.00

Find A Place Now Llc to Prime Point Rentals Llc, 912 CHICAGO AVENUE, DIXON, $0.00

Laurie Picha to Kelly Frazier, 1 Parcel: 13-21-11-252-016, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Jason M Streit Trustee, Michael P Streit Testamentary Trust, and Michael P Streit to Jason M Streit and Lynn M Streit, 2 Parcels: 13-21-25-300-003 and 13-21-35-200-003, $1,280,180

Christopher L Hage Trustee, David C Hage Trustee, and Charles E Hage Living Trust No 1 to Caleb E Carlson, 1739 VALLEY VIEW DR, DIXON, $299,000

Deeds in Trust

Jon Bailey and Amy Bailey to Jon C Bailey Co-Trustee, Amy R Bailey Co-Trustee, and Bailey Joint Trust, 123 LINCOLN WAY, DIXON, $0.00

Michael L Christoffersen Trustee, Michael L Christoffersen Revocable Living Trust, Gina M Christoffersen Trustee, and Gina M Christoffersen Revocable Living Trust to Michael L Christoffersen Trustee and Michael L Christoffersen Revocable Living Trust, 1247 FOURTH AVENUE, DIXON, $0.00

Jon Bailey and Amy Bailey to Jon C Bailey Co-Trustee, Amy R Bailey Co-Trustee, and Bailey Joint Trust, 123 LINCOLN WAY, DIXON, $0.00

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

Jeffrey Mays and Dinah J Mays to William J Depaul and Dana R Nourie, 208 MARKET ST E, TAMPICO, $155,000

Teresa Sommers, Cathy Hudson, Cheryl Latimer, David Hudson, and Sandra A Hudson Estate to David Hudson, 1512 10TH AVENUE, ROCK FALLS, 1015 HARBOR DR, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Cathy Hudson, Cheryl Latimer, David A Hudson, Teresa Sommers, and Sandra A Hudson Estate to Teresa Sommers, 1005 HARBOR DR, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Kristine L Burke Bielema to Edgar Barrientos and Ashley Shank, 316 TREE LANE, PROPHETSTOWN, $239,900

Eloisa Milan and Juan Milan to Beronica Torres, 408 AVENUE E, STERLING, $77,000

Frederick E Naftzger and Mary K Naftzger to Justin Medina and Christina Medina, 1109 BLUFF STREET N, ALBANY, $26,000

Alan F Landis Trust to Christopher Johannsen, 2 Parcels: 17-29-100-001 and 17-29-100-002, $0.00

Kevin D Arnold and Teri L Arnold to Delaney Wetzell to Michael Frank Ely, 29785 DEER VALLEY DRIVE, DEER GROVE, $430,000

Isaiah M Venema and Naomi Venema to Andrew D Hamstra, 418 WALL ST E, MORRISON, $150,000

Jane E Musgrave to Noah S J Holesinger and Samantha N Holesinger, 1802 22ND AVENUE, STERLING, $140,000

Steven E Kaiser, Lory A Rangler, and Lory A Kaiser Nka to Hannah Mikaylin Kavanagh to John Ross Kavanagh, 507 7TH AVENUE, STERLING, $216,000

Brinkmann Holdings Llc to Woosung Investments Llc, 810 3RD ST W, STERLING, $180,000

Dan B Cornwell to Jeffrey T Silva and Pamela S Silva, 24739 FRONT STREET, STERLING, $140,000

Jeffrey T Silva and Pamela S Silva to Dan B Cornwell and Danielle J Dewitt, 24991 COMO ROAD, STERLING, $40,000

Tanner J Randall and Courtney J Randall to Bryce Frederick, 19455 CAPP ROAD, MORRISON, $337,500

Judith L Cassens to Enrique Gutierrez Salinas, 2007 15TH AVENUE, STERLING, $140,000

Sandra Kay Shetler to Kness Family Trust and Vernon D Kness Trustee, 14945 VANS ROAD, FULTON, $27,978

Terry Abell and Edith Abell to Bridget Eileen Redington Overbeck, 28355 WOODSIDE DR, ROCK FALLS, $180,000

Jeffrey A Brooks and Mechelle L Brooks to Brooks Properties Llc, 15-22-400-004, 15-23-200-003, 15-23-300-004, 15-23-400-015, 15-24-100-006, 15-24-300-005, 15-26-100-004, 16-17-100-003, 16-32-200-002, 16-32-200-004, 16-32-200-005, 21-02-300-001, and 21-03-200-011, $0.00

Denise K Huizenga to Kayla A Temple and Robert A Hermes, 1315 7TH AVE, ERIE, $133,600

David Alexander Curtis to Paige M Deyoung, 301 WALL ST E, MORRISON, $235,000

Rick D Tomman and Cindy L Tomman to Darlene Rose Graves and Ronald L Graves, 14807 VANS RD, FULTON, $77,000

Zachary J Miller and Emma C Miller to Brayden Gene Everly and Abijah Yelena Everly, 1104 LOCUST DR, ROCK FALLS, $310,000

Robert V Vandermyde Survivors Trust and Kimberly J Nistler Trustee to David L Temple and Linda K Temple, 14740 NORRISH RD, MORRISON, $325,000

Ronald L Johnson and Claudia J Johnson to Jackson Paul Ames and Jasmine Christine Ames, 315 CREEK LANE, PROPHETSTOWN, $195,000

Levi S Veil and Riley J Broadbent to Lyn Marie Sims and Brian Edward Sims, 624 W LINCOLNWAY, MORRISON, $135,000

Ronnie L Henson, Pamela Guessman, and Pamella Goessman Aka to Cortney Miller, 912 16TH STREET W, STERLING, $80,500

Kevin J Carroll to Grace E Cano and Miguel A Cano, 1509 5TH AVE, STERLING, $239,900

Mary Fecht and Andrew Fecht to Laci Halverson, 2008 6TH ST E, STERLING, $114,000

Angela D Vankampen, Angela A Piercy Aka, and Angela D Piercy Aka to Steven A Balk and Sydnee B Balk, 14905 COVELL RD, MORRISON, $210,000

Jason Schmidt to Sarah Butler, 1317 AVENUE A, ROCK FALLS, $59,900

Charlotte Lavonne Duling and C Lavonne Duling Aka to C Lavonne Duling Trust, 2 Parcels: 16-18-400-004 and 16-19-200-002, $0.00

Brandon Stangeland and Katelyn M Stangeland to Richard Stangeland and Brooke Stangeland, 1 Parcel: 11-24-129-003, $20,000

Kurt T Downs and Amy K Downs to Aaron Sester and Erin Sester, 3902 15TH AVE, STERLING, $385,000

Norma J Spencer and Norma J Dietrich Nka to Londyn A Defreece and Michael T Biba, 313 LAFAYETTE ST, PROPHETSTOWN, $60,000

Melissa Sterenberg and Angela S Vandervinne to Mary A Schaver Family Trust and David L Schaver Family Trust, 711 MILNES DR, UNIT 30, MORRISON, $249,000

Michael Bushaw to Brian Luke Staggs and Dell Marie Staggs, 807 7TH ST W, STERLING, $59,500

Kernan J Clark to Vanzuiden Property Management Llc, 102 MAIN ST W, MORRISON, $102,000

James Carter and Jennifer Carter to Keith E Lilly and Wendy M Lilly, 21040 SMIT ROAD, MORRISON, $170,000

Paula J Gladfelter to Larry J Specht, 1 Parcel: 22-29-200-006, $30,000

Michael C Waldbusser, Debra A Kelley, and Debra A Vaught Nka to Jonathon D Peters, 708 BUTTERCUP LANE, PROPHETSTOWN, $159,000

Tucker & Associates Llc to Brenden D Garcia Babbit, 709 PARK PL, STERLING, $58,000

Jade Dowd and Haley Dowd to Dora Boyd, 1706 14TH AVENUE, ROCK FALLS, $197,000

Lora J Brozovich and William M Baker Estate to Rodney Simmer and Jill Simmer, 101 RIVERVIEW DR, ALBANY, $55,000

John J Zinanni to Brian J Zinanni Trust, Joseph G Devine, and Beth R Devine, 1118 SHORE ACRES ROAD, ROCK FALLS, $70,000

Quit Claims

Laura E Lopez to Laura E Lopez and Favian Valdivia, 1718 16TH AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Karen S Merrill and Stacy H Merrill to Karen S Merrill and Stacy H Merrill, 1105 7TH AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Arnold J Vogel and Pamela J Vogel to Paul Vogel, Marla M Wiersema, Andrew J Vogel, and Benjamin R Vogel, 1323 8TH AVENUE, FULTON, $0.00

Mary Mcneil to Johnathan D Kersey, 1005 CHARLES ST, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Sean Ford to Sean Ford and Kaitlin Ford, 804 GLENWOOD DR, MORRISON, $0.00

Mevlut Terkin to Muhammed Baba and Mevlut Terkin, 608 2ND AVE, STERLING, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Delbert Temple Trustee, Colleen R Temple Trustee, and Temple Living Trust to Brennen Burgess, 701 22ND AVE, FULTON, $60,000

Lucas P Rosengren Trustee, Nicholas P Rosengren Trustee, and Paul Rosengren Trust to Ruth Ann Stevens, 611 14TH STREET W, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Roger E Johnson Trust to Michael Breeden and Linda Breeden, 610 14TH AVENUE, FULTON, $22,500

Doan Revocable Trust and Amy C Doan Trustee to Isaiah M Venema and Naomi L Venema, 1804 KELLY RD, ROCK FALLS, $184,000

J&s Land Trust No 1 and Jane A Brooks Trustee to Brooks Properties Llc, 1 Parcel: 16-17-100-004, $0.00

Executor’s Deeds

Ruth A Harrison Estate and Roberta Lane Estate to David Alexander Curtis, 1114 SUNCREST DR, FULTON, $169,000

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty Deeds

Stanley Ballard to Nicki Miller, 1 Parcel: 08-26-383-004, $95,000

David A Schabacker to Carlos Perusquia, 1 Parcel: 24-26-231-012, $10,000

James M Vivian and Susan A Vivian to Riley Jo Clucus, Lyndsey Simonds, and Lance Klinger, 1 Parcel: 14-18-400-008, $210,000

Michael Hildreth and Michelle Hildreth to Nathan Penrod, Alivia Penrod, Nathaniel R Penrod, and Alivia R Penrod, 1 Parcel: 12-19-201-009, $311,000

David L Ferris and Jacqueline R Ferris to Wayne J Hicks, 1 Parcel: 09-28-400-007, $370,000

National Residential Services Inc to Christine White and Darrell J Holding, 2 Parcels: 24-17-101-001 and 24-17-101-010, $690,000

Tracy Brown and Anne Brown to National Residential Services Inc, 2 Parcels: 24-17-101-001 and 24-17-101-010, $690,000

Mark T Peterson and Annette M Peterson to Raina Shizas, 1 Parcel: 12-21-429-001, $220,000

Fab Realty Llc to 1361 N 7th Street Llc, 1 Parcel: 24-13-327-014, $295,000

Trevor Hegge, Soledad Silva-Hegge, and Soledad Silva Hegge to Timothy G Davis and Pamela O Davis, 1 Parcel: 24-23-432-007, $199,900

Michael A Hecathorn and Angela Hecathorn to Kent Jensen and August Jensen, 1 Parcel: 14-05-300-005, $295,000

Calvin Clothier and Kristin Clothier to Gail Michal Trustee and Gail Michal Rev Lv Tr, 1 Parcel: 14-16-131-006, $195,000

Mike Pfeiffer and Joan D Pfeiffer to Julie A Callison, 1 Parcel: 23-10-400-005, $285,000

Lester Szewczyk and Patricia Szewczyk to Mcgee Rental Properties Llc, 1 Parcel: 24-18-477-011, $300,000

Carla Stonecipher and Michael R Stonecipher to Genis Bartusiak, 1 Parcel: 11-22-379-003, $313,000

Mykil Hardesty and Scott Keilin to Anthony B Marchetti and Lauren C Tarr, 2 Parcels: 09-33-376-002 and 16-04-126-002, $340,000

Mike Kerns and Amy Kerns to Anthony S Benesh, 1 Parcel: 09-15-401-008, $150,000

Gene V Speers to Samantha Meredith Phillips, 1 Parcel: 08-27-409-011, $160,000

Brittany Bankes to Christina M Princivalli, 1 Parcel: 11-22-427-009, $256,000

Mary Lee to Daniel Engelkes, 1 Parcel: 16-04-252-009, $203,500

Contry Homes Group Llc to Christopher M Legner, 1 Parcel: 11-22-302-026, $296,060

Contry Homes Group Llc to Ronald E Russom and Kelly Russom, 1 Parcel: 11-22-302-025, $280,430

Paulinda A Hubbard to Jacquelyn Drygalski and Howard Copley, 1 Parcel: 03-36-255-007, $184,900

Joylene K Roberts to Benjamin R Fassler and Molly A Weinzierl, 1 Parcel: 14-22-100-005, $215,000

Quit Claims

Justin Maahs Trustee and Justin Maahs Rev Lv Tr to Justin Maahs and Sandra Maahs, 1 Parcel: 11-22-401-017, $0.00

James M Lynch and James M Lynch Jr to James M Lynch Jr and Carol A Lynch, 1 Parcel: 05-31-153-002, $0.00

Wayne R Sanford and Charlotte N Sanford to David Christopherson and Julie Christopherson, Parcel: 22-08-278-004, $0.00

Connie M Tate to Connie M Tate and Ira Tate, 1 Parcel: 09-10-100-015, $0.00

Kelsey L Schmitz to Dylan L Schmitz, 1 Parcel: 05-29-403-003, $0.00

Ronald D Ingersoll Jr to Lindsey N Ingersoll, 1 Parcel: 08-27-180-003, $0.00

Mcgee Rental Properties Llc to Nathan L Mcgee Trustee, Jennifer A Mcgee Trustee, and Mcgee Family Tr, 1 Parcel: 24-18-477-011, $4,000

Wayne Olsen and Carol Olson to Steven Forberg and Penny Forberg, 1 Parcel: 05-27-400-028, $0.00

Matthew Edgell to Mathew Edgell and Dina Edgell, 1 Parcel: 08-35-128-008, $0.00

James Anthony Vanderkolk and Shelia Lynn Vanderkolk to Shelia Lynn Vanderkolk, 1 Parcel: 16-03-108-002, $35,000

Pedro Rodriguez to Pedro Rodriguez and Epifania Rodriguez, 1 Parcel: 12-07-100-002, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Janet E Nielsen Trustee, Janet E Neilsen, and Janet Neilsen Tr1 to Shane M Nielsen, 1 Parcel: 10-05-400-031, $0.00

Paul A Gilbert Trustee and Kimg Tr1 to Paul A Gilbert Trustee and Pag Tr1, 1 Parcel: 24-24-152-003, $0.00

Dawn M Hudson Trustee and Gigous Land Tr to Angela Martin Bakener and Angela Martin-Bakener, 1 Parcel: 16-03-153-003, $180,450

Kathleen Asselborn Trustee and Marian J Asselborn Irrev Tr to Jason M Keast and Emily A Keast, 2 Parcels: 24-04-100-001 and 24-04-100-006, $355,000

Deeds in Trust

Claire S Winter to Claire S Winter Trustee and Claire S Winter, 1 Parcel: 11-07-100-015, $0.00

Herbert Haushahn and Marcella Haushahn to Herbert G Haushahn Trustee, Marcella Haushahn Trustee, and Haushahn Family Tr, 1 Parcel: 17-05-200-011 and 17-15-200-010, $0.00

Paul Gilbert to Paul A Gilbert Trustee and Pag Trl, 1 Parcel: 24-24-152-011, $0.00

Ellabeth Shaw Collins Trustee, Janet E Sticher Trustee, Ellabeth S Collins Rev Tr, James R Collins Family Tr, and James R Collins Rev Tr to Douglas C Collins Trustee, Anna Collins Trustee, Douglas C Collins Tr, and Anna Collins Tr, 2 Parcels: 15-36-300-009 and 21-01-100-006, $0.00

Gerald L Bennett and Maryanne E Bennet to Gerald L Bennett Trustee, Maryanne E Bennette Trustee, and Gerald L & Maryanne E Bennett Tr, 1 Parcel: 08-26-352-001, $0.00

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office