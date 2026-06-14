McHenry High social science educator honored at Teacher of the Year awards

McHenry Community High School teacher Kathryn Larson received an award for Meritorious Service as an early-career educator at the 2026 Those Who Excel and Teacher of the Year Awards in Normal. (Photo provided by McHenry High School District 156)

McHenry Community High School social science teacher Kathryn Larson was recently honored, along with about 450 teachers, staff, administrators and volunteers from throughout Illinois, during the 2026 Those Who Excel and Teacher of the Year Awards in Normal.

The Illinois State Board of Education hosts the annual awards ceremony to recognize teachers, support staff, community volunteers and others who go above and beyond in serving Illinois students. Larson received an award for Meritorious Service as an early-career educator.

“Illinois’ educators make our schools and communities immeasurably stronger,” Tony Sanders, state superintendent of education, said in a news release.

The 52nd annual banquet included a congratulatory video message from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, along with speeches from past award-winners.

Last year, McHenry High English teacher Heidie Dunn was named Teacher of the Year for the Far North suburban region and was a finalist for statewide Teacher of the Year.

Larson is a third-year teacher at the school.

“It was wonderful to be able to interact with other professionals who are passionate about showing up for their students and creating the most effective classroom environment possible,” Larson said in the release.

In the school year that’s just finishing, among the classes Larson taught were AP Government, Revolutions Throughout History and AP Psychology.

Larson has a Bachelor of Science degree in history education from Illinois State University, with minors in political science, sociology and psychology.