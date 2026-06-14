St. Charles Chamber names new executive director

The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce names Carrie Schneider as its new executive director (Graphic provided by the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce)

The St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce recently named Carrie Schneider as its new executive director.

Schneider will bring nonprofit leadership, operations, staff leadership, community engagement and relationship-building experience to the role, according to a news release.

According to the Chamber, Schneider stood out in the interview process for “a thoughtful approach, listening-first focus and understanding a chamber is built by closely working with the board, members, staff, local businesses and community partners,” stated the release.

Her goals as executive director include supporting the chamber team, strengthening day-to-day operations, learning from members and looking for ways to improve how the chamber serves the business community.

Schneider also will listen to chamber members about what is working, what can be improved and where the chamber can provide value.