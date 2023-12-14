Martin Ledbetter gets double-double for HBR: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Wednesday, Dec. 13

Boys basketball

Hinckley-Big Rock 60, Ashton-Franklin Center 34: Martin Ledbetter had 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks to lead the Royals to a nonconference victory.

Landon Roop had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists and Tyler Smith had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Rochelle 74, Genoa-Kingston 44: Marcus Johnson and Hayden Hodgson each had eight points but the Cogs came up short in Big Northern Conference action.

Boys wrestling

Rock Falls 63, Genoa-Kingston 12: At Rock Falls, Brady Brewick picked up two wins by pin but the Cogs fell in Big Northern Conference action.