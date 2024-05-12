Second annual DeKalb Has Talent Show set May 17

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The second annual DeKalb Has Talent Show will kick off May 17 at the DeKalb Public Library and feature performances from area grade school students.

The free show will run from 7 to 9 p.m. in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

The talent show will feature singers, bands, dancers, rappers, poets and comedians. Performers must be in third through eighth grades. Prizes will be awarded to first- and second-place winners in each category.

Registration is required to participate. To register, visit dkpl.org.

For information, email stevenm@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3400.