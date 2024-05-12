Sycamore Chamber welcomes Flawless Touch beauty salon

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce holds a ribbon cutting for Flawless Touch beauty salon, 2525 Bethany Road, Sycamore, on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (Photo provided by Sycamore Chamber of Commerce)

SYCAMORE – Flawless Touch beauty salon recently was welcomed into the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber held a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for the salon, 2525 Bethany Road, Sycamore, according to a news release.

Some of the salon’s services include coloring, men’s cut, styling, manicures and pedicures. The business expects to add an esthetician to its team, according to the Chamber.

The salon specializes in empowering clients to feel confident, according to the release.

For information, visit www.flawlesstouchsycamore.com.