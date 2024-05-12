Learn about local business academy in DeKalb

DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Residents are invited to learn about a new entrepreneur program piloted by nonprofit Opportunity DeKalb at upcoming informational sessions this month.

The DeKalb Public Library will host a free Opportunity DeKalb booth for patrons to learn about its Project Launchpad initiative from 5 to 7 p.m. May 21 and from 9 to 11 a.m. May 22 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn about the initiative’s Community Business Academy. Participants also will learn about Opportunity DeKalb’s organization partners for community revitalization goals, according to a news release.

Project Launchpad connects urban and rural communities and lives through entrepreneurship and employment. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email samanthah@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1701.