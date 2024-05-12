DeKalb monthly social hours available for those experiencing memory loss

DeKALB – Those experiencing memory loss and their caregivers are invited to monthly social hours hosted in DeKalb, where they’ll get to do crafts, participate in sing-alongs and experience other activities.
The next free monthly session will start at 10:30 a.m. May 16 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.
The events, dubbed “Memory Cafes,” are meant to provide a safe space for people dealing with memory loss.
Features include sing-alongs; a “get to know you” question; a presentation; and a craft, game or shared reading activity, according to a news release. Coffee, snacks and tea are provided. The cafe also features a table with free resources, giveaways and books to check out.
First-time attendees must provide care partners’ and guests’ names.
To submit names or for information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.