DeKalb monthly social hours available for those experiencing memory loss

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – Those experiencing memory loss and their caregivers are invited to monthly social hours hosted in DeKalb, where they’ll get to do crafts, participate in sing-alongs and experience other activities.

The next free monthly session will start at 10:30 a.m. May 16 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

The events, dubbed “Memory Cafes,” are meant to provide a safe space for people dealing with memory loss.

Features include sing-alongs; a “get to know you” question; a presentation; and a craft, game or shared reading activity, according to a news release. Coffee, snacks and tea are provided. The cafe also features a table with free resources, giveaways and books to check out.

First-time attendees must provide care partners’ and guests’ names.

To submit names or for information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.