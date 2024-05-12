May 12, 2024
DeKalb monthly social hours available for those experiencing memory loss

By Shaw Local News Network
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb public library in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – Those experiencing memory loss and their caregivers are invited to monthly social hours hosted in DeKalb, where they’ll get to do crafts, participate in sing-alongs and experience other activities.

The next free monthly session will start at 10:30 a.m. May 16 in the library’s Nancy D. Castle Collaboration Studio, 309 Oak St.

The events, dubbed “Memory Cafes,” are meant to provide a safe space for people dealing with memory loss.

Features include sing-alongs; a “get to know you” question; a presentation; and a craft, game or shared reading activity, according to a news release. Coffee, snacks and tea are provided. The cafe also features a table with free resources, giveaways and books to check out.

First-time attendees must provide care partners’ and guests’ names.

To submit names or for information, email susang@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 2114.

