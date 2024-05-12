Finalists named for 2024 Genoa Days King and Queen scholarship

(From left) 2024 Genoa Days King & Queen Scholarship Competition finalists include Rylie Stoffregen, Hannah Langton, Taylor Fry, John Krueger, John Wolcott, Brady Brewick, Steffini McDowell, Connor Leahy, Anelyse Williams, and Hawke Mitchell. The scholarship is administered through the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce)

GENOA – Finalists for the 2024 Genoa Days King and Queen Scholarship Competition were announced Thursday by the Genoa Area Chamber of Commerce.

The finalists will compete on the first day of Genoa Days set for June 5 on the main stage in downtown Genoa. Those crowned will be awarded $1,000.

The scholarship contest is open to all graduating seniors in Genoa or Kingston who intend to further their education at a four-year university, two-year college, trade school or technical college, according to the Chamber.

Finalists are: Rylie Stoffregen, Hannah Langton, Taylor Fry, John Krueger, John Wolcott, Brady Brewick, Steffini McDowell, Connor Leahy, Anelyse Williams and Hawke Mitchell.