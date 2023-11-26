David Coit scores 34 as NIU knocks off DePaul: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Saturday, November 25

Men’s basketball
NIU 89, DePaul 79: At Chicago, David Coit scored 34 points as the Huskies knocked off their Big East foes.
The Huskies (5-1) led for 39:13 and never trailed in the game. They led by as much 24 early in the second half.
Coit was 8 for 15 from long range and added five rebounds. Zarique Nutter scored 19 with seven rebounds and three steals, while Xavier Amos scored 12 and had a team-best eight rebounds before fouling out.
The Huskies have won five straight since falling to No. 4 Marquette to start the year. They’ll look to make it six straight when they play at Northwestern at 7 p.m. Monday.
Boys basketball
Indian Creek 63, Leland 48: At Ashton-Franklin Center, the Timberwolves moved to 4-0 on the year with the win over their Little 10 rivals.
Jeffrey Probst led the way with 23 points, Logan Schrader added 18 and Everett Willis chipped in 17.
DeKalb 62, Bartlett 44: At Wheaton, the Barbs wrapped up their season-opening tournament with a victory to move to 2-2 on the year.
Davon Grant scored 23 for the Barbs, while Sean Reynolds and Eric Rosenow each scored 11.
Genoa-Kingston 48, Morrison 45: At Oregon, the Cogs got 26 points from Hayden Hodgson to advance to the fifth-place game.
Corey Bowman added nine and Nate Kleba eight for the Cogs.
Genoa-Kingston 49, North Boone 35: At Oregon, the Cogs won the fifth-place game against their Big Northern Conference foes.
Hayden Hodgson was named to the all-tournament team.
Dundee-Crown 63, Sycamore 35: At Sycamore, Aiden Wyzard scored 14 points but the Spartans fell in the consolation final on the Leland G. Strombom Holiday Tournament.
Ben Larry added eight for the Spartans.
Hinckley-Big Rock 63, Jefferson (JV) 38: At Oregon, Martin Ledbetter scored 24 and grabbed eight rebounds in the win.
Landon Roop added 16 and Tyler Smith scored 15 in the win.
Hinckley-Big Rock 51, Milledgeville 47: At Oregon, the Royals finished the tournament 2-2 behind 14 from Landon Roop and 12 from Martin Ledbetter.
Ledbetter was named to the all-tournament team.
LaMoille 58, Hiawatha 50: At Ashton-Franklin Center, Blake Wiegartz scored 21 to lead the Hawks.
Girls basketball
Hiawatha 38, Rockford Christian Life 36: At South Beloit, the Hawks got 20 points from Delaney Wood to reach the title game.
Nelly Delvalle added eight. The Hawks went on to lose the championship game to South Beloit with Wood making the all-tournament team.
Hinckley-Big Rock 45, Calumet Christian 37: At Yorkville, Anna Herrmann scored 27 points for the Royals in the win.
Sami Carlino added nine for the Royals.
Parkview Christian 50, Hinckley-Big Rock 48: At Yorkville, the Royals fell to 3-2 on the year despite 17 from Anna Herrmann and 10 from Mia Cotton. in the championship game loss
Herrmann hit 11 3s in the two games for the Royals. The sophomore has made 100 3-pointers in her career. Both losses for Hinckley-Big Rock have been by two points.
Genoa-Kingston 38, Somonauk 25: At Genoa, Ally Poegel scored 15 to lead all scorers.
Regan Creadon added eight for the Cogs (3-3).
Women’s basketball
NIU 67, Indiana State 62: At Bayamon, Puerto Rico, the Huskies won their third straight game behind 20 points from Sidney McCrea.
NIU (3-3) led by 11 in the third quarter, but the Sycamores (2-4) took their first lead of the game before the quarter ended. After NIU tied things up at 53 early in the fourth and quickly jumped back up for good, 61-55, with 4:29 left after a McCrea layup.
“Sidney’s a player that’s hard to speed up,” Carlsen said. “She thinks and understands the game, and when our team is frazzled, she’s one of those players that’s going to be calm and steady and get us into what we need. She made some big plays in a stretch where we really needed it.”
Girls wrestling
Antioch tournament: Jordan Graf and Violet Sanders picked up wins for the Cogs.