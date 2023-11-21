Culver’s hosts fundraiser for slain Sycamore teen’s family

Kaleb D. McCall, 17, of Sycamore, had just started his senior year at Sycamore High School when he died after a stabbing Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. His death is being investigated as a homicide by the Sycamore Police Department, and a classmate, 15, is charged in McCall's death. (Photo provided by Scott McCall)

SYCAMORE – Half of all Tuesday’s sales at Culver’s in Sycamore are going to support the family of Kaleb McCall, a former Culver’s employee and Sycamore High School student who was stabbed to death earlier this year, employees said.

Culver’s, 1200 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, is open until 10 p.m.

Two months removed from the slaying, the Sycamore Culver’s is still trying to support the McCall family as best it can, store officials said.

For some, coworkers can be like family and for Sharon McCall – Kaleb McCalls grandmother – it was both. She works at the same location Kaleb did, though they seldom worked the same shift, she said.

“I’m so grateful for the community and their support,” Sharon McCall said Tuesday.

In a statement provided to the Daily Chronicle by the family, Kaleb’s mother said her son “was a sweet soul who was tragically taken.”

“We are grateful for [Culver’s] to honor him, and he loved working there,” Kaleb’s mother said in the statement.

Caleb Lisle, 20, Culver’s store manager, said while the Sycamore location didn’t need corporate approval to hold the charity event – Culver’s locations are operated under franchisees – the company showed their support anyway. Culver’s corporate sent a representative to help with the event, Lisle said.

“We have a corporate representative who’s out here today helping us as well, just to like show their support. And we have all hands on deck just to make sure things are going smoothly and we can serve you guys as best we can,” Lisle said.

In the days following his death, McCall’s loved ones and coworkers memorialized the 17-year-old Sycamore High School senior as kind, funny and hard-working.

A 15-year-old classmate was accused of fatally stabbing McCall. The unidentified teen was charged Sept. 11 with multiple counts of murder, aggravated battery and armed violence, according to the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s office. The teen remains held at a Will County juvenile facility as of Tuesday, officials with the state’s attorney’s office confirmed.

To accommodate an expected crowd for the all-day fundraiser, Lisle said he had the store take an all-hands-on-deck approach.

Most store managers worked Tuesday and some crew members opened up their availability to help for the day.

“I know later tonight we’re going to have a guy from a different store just coming and helping us deliver orders,” Lisle said. “Like just a different restaurant entirely, not even a Culver’s, because one of his buddies works here and he just wants to help support.”