Second man charged in shooting death of Marlon King Jr. asks for new judge as he awaits bond hearing

Shaw Local Jan. 17, 2022 file photo – Marlon King Jr., a 2022 DeKalb High School graduate, played basketball for the Barbs and leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter, his family told the Daily Chronicle this week. King died in a fatal shooting May 11, 2023 in DeKalb. Two DeKalb men, Jayden C. Hernandez and Carreo S. Scott, face first-degree murder charges in his death. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)