New judge denies bond for Timothy Doll, charged with DeKalb murder in death of Gracie Sasso-Cleveland

Police allege Timothy M. Doll, 29, of DeKalb, (shown in this May 9, 2023 booking photo) suffocated Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, 15, with a pillow after a fight, before discarding her body in a dumpster May 4, 2023 and tossing her belongings in the trash. Doll is charged with first-degree murder in the girl's death. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)