Timothy Doll wants new judge in Gracie Sasso-Cleveland murder case

Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, 15, of DeKalb, (shown in this picture dated 2021) was found dead by police Sunday, May 7, 2023, her body discarded in a dumpster in the 500 block of College Avenue in DeKalb after her family reported May 6 they hadn't seen her since May 4, 2023. Timothy Doll, 29, is charged with murder in her death. (Photo provided by Linda Nelson)