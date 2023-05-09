DeKalb sex offender, 29, charged with murder in slaying of 15-year-old DeKalb High School girl

A home on the 500 block of College Avenue in DeKalb (shown here Monday, May 8, 2023) is the place where Timothy Doll, 29, lived and allegedly killed 15-year-old Gracie Sasso-Cleveland May 4, 2023. Doll is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the DeKalb High School freshman's death. Police allege Doll suffocated Sasso-Cleveland and then discarded her body in a nearby dumpster. She was found dead by police Sunday, May 7, 2023. (Megann Horstead)