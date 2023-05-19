‘Intolerable’ says DeKalb mayor of reported youth misconduct, stabbing as city proposes fines for parents

Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb city Ward 1 Alderwoman Carolyn Morris said the past week’s chaos was “very scary” especially as a mother of high schoolers. She said she plans to vote in favor of an ordinance change that would add on parental fines if adolescents are found to have violated city code. The DeKalb City Council is expected to vote on the matter Monday, May 22, 2023. (Megann Horstead)