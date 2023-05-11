Two fights at DeKalb High School Wednesday prompt increased police presence through week’s end

DeKALB – DeKalb High School saw increased police presence Thursday and will continue to do so the remainder of the week following fights in the building that spilled over from incidents arising in the community the day before, district officials said.

A number of rumors have circulated about the incidents that transpired in the building Wednesday, alleging fights involved weapons.

Principal Donna Larson said she wanted to set the record straight.

“It definitely disrupted the learning environment,” Larson said.

Larson said there were two fights Wednesday at DeKalb High School involving students. A rumor of a gun involved was later found to be unsubstantiated. The incidents that transpired in her building prompting everyone to secure in place for instruction briefly until all was clear.

It remains unclear, however, how many students were involved in the two fights.

“Whenever we hear something, we try to respond in a quick and accurate manner with information that’s provided to us and then we respond accordingly.” — Donna Larson, DeKalb High School principal

“… The police department considers mob action when two or more students are involved in a fight and there definitely was more than two students at the one fight which was the second fight that occurred,” Larson said.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, Larson stressed that district protocols were followed by the high school’s administration.

“The District has comprehensive and strict safety protocols in place to protect everyone,” the letter states. “Those were enacted immediately and effectively prevented any injury or harm.”

Larson notes, however, that some students did not adhere to the proper protocols.

“What is of grave concern is the disregard for these safety measures by several students who were opening doors and letting individuals into the building and jeopardizing the ability of the school to protect the students and staff,” the letter states. “This will not be tolerated, and there will be consequences for those involved.”

Larson said students at DeKalb High School can expect to find added access to student support services and guidance the remainder of the week.

“We have a team of social workers, counselors, psychologists that are trained people that are right in our office area for any situations that come up,” Larson said. “We also had a community resource of counselors from the community that was here and will still continue to be here all week just from the events from over the weekend.”

It’s been a fraught week for the DeKalb High School community after the brutal death of one of their own. Freshman Gracie Sasso-Cleveland, 15, was found dead by DeKalb police Sunday. Her slaying has sparked a homicide investigation, and a 29-year-old man and registered sex offender, Timothy M. Doll, faces first-degree murder charges.

In a districtwide email to families Sunday after Sasso-Cleveland’s death was reported by DeKalb police, District superintendent Minerva Garcia-Sanchez shared some tips to families for how to help their child or student experiencing a loss. The superintendent also said additional counseling services would be on hand for students and those desiring to seek resources in the wake of the crisis.

Larson stressed that her team acted swiftly to promote safety all while easing anxiety surrounding the incidents that transpired in her building.

“Whenever we hear something, we try to respond in a quick and accurate manner with information that’s provided to us and then we respond accordingly,” Larson said.