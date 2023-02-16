Trial for Ohio, Ill. murder case set for March 6; defendant’s mental fitness still under question

A jury trial is tentatively on track to begin on March 6 in the Ohio, Ill. murder case after parties met for a status hearing early Thursday morning.
Defendant Matthew J. Pairadee, 31, has undergone two mental evaluations to determine his mental fitness to stand trial after requesting to represent himself in the case.
Pairadee is facing four counts, including first-degree murder of Jerome Lauer, 69, and home invasion, that were returned by a Bureau County Grand Jury. He elected to enter a plea of not guilty and demanded a speedy trial by a jury.
Pairadee’s representative at Thursday’s hearing, Public Defender Brad Popurella, stated that Pairadee does not intent to seek a third mental evaluation, after reports that another one may be requested.
Pairadee requested a recess to speak privately with Popurella and stated that he wanted to enter in new evidence that would put an end to the trial before his fitness would even be determined.
Judge James Andreoni stated that in the interest of maintaining Pairadee’s attorney and client privilege, he was unable to provide time for the two to speak on Thursday.
Andreoni also added that no determinations on the merits of the case would be considered until Pairadee’s mental fitness was determined.
Pairadee later claimed during Thursday’s hearing that his case involves “terrorism” and that he should be given “whistleblower protection.”
As the hearing ended, State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and Popurella indicated to Andreoni that both parties were moving forward with the date of March 6 as the beginning of a jury trial.
Pairadee has been held on $10 million bond since his capture after an eight-hour standoff with police that occurred Oct. 23 and 24 in Ohio.
He faces a minimum of 45 years and a maximum of natural life for the murder charges with a firearm enhancement. The home invasion, a Class X felony, will carry a minimum of 21 years and maximum of 45 years with a firearm enhancement.
If convicted on all charges, Pairadee would be required to serve his sentences consecutively.