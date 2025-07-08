Princeton Library to host Under the Sea storytime July 14

The Princeton Public Library will host a storytime this month and see if the seaweed really is greener in someone else’s lake.

The library will hold an Under the Sea storytime, featuring cast members from Festival 56’s production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid at 10 a.m. Monday, July 14.

Participants will have the chance to meet the actors playing Ariel and Ursula, hear the story of the musical along with other stories set under the sea and hear songs from the show. The storytime is geared toward children.

No registration is required. The library is located at 698 E. Peru Street. For more information, call 815-875-1331 or go to www.princetonpl.org.

Festival 56’s “The Little Mermaid” will run from July 25 to Aug. 3.