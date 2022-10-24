1 dead, suspect arrested in Ohio, Ill. after reported kidnapping of 10-month-old child

A 31-year-old Ohio, Ill. man was arrested early Monday after police identified him as the suspect of a kidnapping of a 10-month-old child and the death of a 69-year-old man found dead at a village intersection.

Matthew J. Pairadee was taken into custody at his residence at 206 E. Long St. after several hours of negotiations with the Bureau County Sheriff and Illinois State Police negotiators, when chemical agents were deployed into the house. Pairadee refused to come out of the house, authorities said. Police said he barricaded himself into the basement of the house.

Pairadee is being held at the Bureau County Jail pending charges.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Bureau County Sheriff and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators investigate Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, the scene of an incident the previous evening in the 200 block of East Long Street in Ohio, Ill. A suspect is in custody and there is no longer a threat to the community, the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office told Ohio Community School District. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Police responded 6:03 p.m. Sunday to a report a 10-month-old child was taken by a non-custodial parent. Upon their arrival, they found the dead body of the 69-year-old man laying near the intersection of West Railroad and Elm streets. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The Ohio Community School District canceled classes Monday to give way to the ongoing police response that began Sunday evening, resulting in a command center being set up at the Ohio grade school. The school district said the sheriff’s office said there was no longer a threat to the community and classes will resume Tuesday. An extra social worker will be available.

The incident is under investigation by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police and the Bureau County Coroner’s Office. Agencies assisting in the incident include the Princeton police and fire departments, Princeton EMS, the Bureau County Emergency Management Agency, Buda Police Department, Walnut and Wyanet fire departments and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police.

Ohio, which has a population of about 465 people, is located on Route 26, about 13 miles north of Princeton.

The Bureau County Republican will have more information as it becomes available.