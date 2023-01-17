Judge awaits results of second mental evaluation in Ohio, Ill. murder case

The Ohio, Ill. murder case held a status hearing Tuesday as Judge James Andreoni stated officials are currently awaiting the results of a second mental fitness evaluation for defendant Matthew J. Pairadee, 31.

Pairadee has requested to represent himself barring the results of the mental evaluations and is facing four counts, including first degree murder of Jerome Lauer, 69, and home invasion, that were returned by a Bureau County Grand Jury.

Pairadee previously elected to enter a plea of not guilty and demanded a speedy trial by a jury.

After the results of the first evaluation were returned to Andreoni on Dec. 16, he deemed the results revealed a bona fide doubt of Pairadee’s fitness to stand trial.

State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick filed a motion for a second evaluation on Dec. 22 that, as of Tuesday, is scheduled to be conducted on Jan. 20. The court should be notified of the evaluation results in the weeks following Jan. 20.

Andreoni then set a Feb. 16 hearing date to discuss the status of the evaluation before a scheduled March 6 fitness hearing.

Public Defender Brad Popurella, who represented Pairadee on Tuesday, stated that barring the results of the evaluation, the defense may request a third fitness evaluation.

Pairadee has been held on $10 million bond since his capture after an eight-hour standoff with police that occurred on Oct. 23 and 24 in Ohio.

He faces a minimum of 45 years and a maximum of natural life for the murder charges with a firearm enhancement. The home invasion, a Class X felony, will carry a minimum of 21 years and maximum of 45 years with a firearm enhancement.

If convicted on all charges, Pairadee would be required to serve his sentences consecutively.