Bureau Valley FCA Camp brings basketballs and Bibles together

Bureau Valley High School is hosting its first ever Fellowship of Christian Athletes Basketball Camp this week for grades 3-8. The camp includes skills and competitive play, devotion and Bible lessons. (Kevin Hieronymus)

The sights and sounds walking into the Storm Cellar at Bureau Valley High School Tuesday morning were just like any other day at a summer basketball camp.

You heard the sounds of basketballs bouncing, whistles being blown, the squeaking of sneakers on the gym floor and coach Craig Johnson yelling out instruction, and saw the enthusiasm and excitement of 45 young campers from around the area in grades 3-8 wanting to play the game.

This week’s camp also is about Bibles and daily devotionals for the campers attending the first ever Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Bureau Valley.

FCA is using the game of basketball to help bring area youth to Christ.

“The No. 1 goal is to have fun and they want to come back,” said Johnson, who retired a year ago as teacher/coach at BV. “They learn a little bit about basketball, they learn a little bit about Christ. One of the things we’re hoping, when they’re freshman they know about FCA and join a local Huddle.”

Huddle leaders Emily Wright (left) and coach Brent Jamison lead the devotional Huddles during the Bureau Valley High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes Basketball Camp Tuesday morning. (Kevin Hieronymus)

The basketball portion is in the good hands of Johnson, Princeton assistant coach Tim Smith, BV junior high girls coach Brent Jamison, BV grad Adam Johnson and Thom Sigel, the retired Hall of Fame coach at Rock Falls and Rock Island.

Sigel, a two-time state champion, who retired after 26 seasons, six at Rock Falls and 20 with Rock Island following the abbreviated 2021 COVID season, is in his third year with FCA.

“Coming on to FCA has been a blessing,” he said. “To be back in the gym with a lot of energetic players brings back a lot of memories and is fun. It’s fun to get back with the kids and teach and remember some of the drills that I think I’ve forgotten. I’m not in form to yell too much anymore.

“To have the worship and Huddle time is just an added aspect definitely make it enjoyable.”

Sigel won a state championship at each school. He led the Rockets to the Class A state championship in 1998-99, defeating Waterloo Gibault 45-43 on a last-second 3-pointer by Brian Vance. Twelve years later, he won the Class 3A title at Rock Island in another thriller in 2011 with the Rocks defeating Central 50-40 in double overtime.

He had a 502-241 overall career record (.676), winning 12 regionals, two sectionals and one state title at Rock Island with a 375-189 record from 2001-2021 and four regionals and four sectionals with back to back state appearances at Rock Falls with a 127-52 mark from 1995-01.

“There’s a reason Thom’s Rock Falls and Rock Island teams were so good. He breaks down every detail of the drills and fundamentals,” Craig Johnson said.

Incoming BV senior Emily Wright and BV grads Kyra Stoller and Bella Birkey and Luke Smith, a recent Princeton graduate, helped with basketball instruction and served as Huddle leaders.

“The kids are having a blast, partly because we have such good group of young people,” Craig Johnson said.

Tim Smith said it’s been fun working with his son, “especially watching Luke lead drills and a Huddle.”

Wright, who is a FCA Huddle member and an all-around athlete for the Storm competing in volleyball, basketball and softball, is enjoying her time at camp.

“It’s fun. I think the kids are enjoying the basketball and they’re starting to get a little more loose about the studies,” she said. “I think it’s good to talk to them about it (the Gospel). Just get it in their minds. Even I’m learning some stuff, too. I’m thankful that coach Jamison is helping us break it down.”

Wright said all the groups have been real competitive when it comes to basketball, which makes it more fun for the kids.

