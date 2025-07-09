Two agribusinesses coming to Princeton

The Princeton Plan Commission (members double as Design Review Commission) approved Tuesday, July 8, 2025, plans presented by JCS Ag Services, LLC, and by Michlig Ag Solutions, Inc. (Tom Collins)

Two agribusinesses got the final votes needed to set up shop in Princeton.

Tuesday, the Princeton Plan Commission (members double as Design Review Commission) approved plans presented by JCS Ag Services, LLC, and by Michlig Ag Solutions, Inc.

Together, the two businesses will purchase four lots in Princeton’s Tech Park.

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the dual petitions, but with conditions that proposed gravel roads be paved or replaced with concrete within two years.

JCS Ag Services owner Sam Lowers, a Wyanet resident, proposes a pole frame building (80 feet wide, 104 feet long) with an office 30 feet in length facing Backbone Road. A secondary containment area will house six vertical liquid fertilizer tanks holding 30,000 gallons each. The business sells herbicides, seeds and fertilizers, among other products.

Ag businesses come to Princeton Sam Lowers (left) and John King present their plans for dual agribusinesses to the Princeton Plan Commission. (Tom Collins)

“We believe that the farmers in the 30-mile radius of Princeton, Illinois, will benefit from our business due to our ability to provide competitive pricing on their inputs while providing them top-tier service that they deserve,” Lowers wrote in the petition.

Aesthetically, the design includes a monument-style sign nestled in a mulch bed with greenery, plus a flagpole, trees and landscaping around the office.

“I’m excited to start a business to support the community and our local farmers,” Lowers after the unanimous vote.

As for Michilig Ag, President John King proposed a manufacturing facility for “specialized seed fluency.”

“Specialized seed fluency products are experiencing significant momentum,” King wrote in his petition. “Although standard talc and graphite formations continue to hold the majority of market share, they are seeing limited innovation and minimal growth.

“In contrast, the market for biological- and nutrient-enhanced seed fluency products is projected to grow a compound annual growth rate of 20% to 25% over the next five years.”

King proposes a pole frame building (60 feet wide, 120 feet long) with an office 40 feet in length facing the roadway.

King expressed his gratitude at having the commission’s support.

“I grew up in Bureau County and it’s good to bring the Michlig name back to Princeton and Bureau County,” King said. “We’re looking forward to building the business here in Bureau County.”