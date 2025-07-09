Princeton students compete in Section 3 FFA Summer Fair

Karlie Schultz competed in the Sheep Show at the Section 3 FFA Summer Fair. (Photo provided by PHS FFA)

Three Princeton FFA kids participated in the Section 3 FFA Summer Fair held July 1 at Black Hawk East in Kewanee and July 2 in Cambridge.

Payton Frueh competed in the horse division and in the Swine division.

In the horse division, Frueh took home first-place finishes in the Halter Showmanship, English Equitation, Western Pleasure, Western Horsemanship and the Speed Plug Race. She took home second-place finishes in the Barrel Race, Pole Bending Race and a fourth place in the open Halter division.

Frueh also had success in the Swine show with two first- place finishes in the Purebred Breeding Gilts Category.

Lydia Hardy competed in the Swine and Sheep divisions at the Summer Fair.

In the swine show, Hardy had third- and fifth-place finishes in the Single Purebred Barrow Class, placed fourth in Single Crossbred Barrows and sixth in the Crossbred Breeding Gilts.

Hardy’s top finishes in the sheep classes were second in the Suffolk single Ewe Lamb class and a pair of thirds in both Suffolk Yearling Ewe and Single Ewe Lamb (other breeds) classes.

Karlie Schultz competed in the Sheep show and took home four first-place finishes - Suffolk Single Ram Lamb, Suffolk Single Ewe Lamb, Suffolk Pen of two Lambs, and Suffolk Yearling Ewe.

Schultz followed those first-place showings up with second place in Suffolk Yearling Ewe and third place in the Hampshire and Oxford Single Ewe Class.