Kirk Cousins yards prop, touchdown prop for Sunday’s Vikings vs. Chicago Bears game

Kirk Cousins player passing, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Passing TDs 1.5 (-157) 1.5 (+114) Total Passing Yards 250.5 (-125) 250.5 (-109) Total Interceptions 0.5 (+129) 0.5 (-179) Total Passing Completions 21.5 (-104) 21.5 (-131) Total Passing Attempts 32.5 (-121) 32.5 (-113) Longest Passing Completion 37.5 (-115) 73.5 (-119) First TD Scorer +2500 Anytime TD Scorer +675

Cousins trends:

Cousins has alternated between two touchdown passes and one touchdown pass in all four games so far this season.

Cousins has gone above 250.5 passing yards in three of four starts this year.

The Minnesota QB has two games with zero interceptions in 2022.

In two games this season, Cousins’ longest passing completion has gone longer than 37.5 yards.

Jim Derry says:

HOME TEAM in CAPS

Teaser, Green Bay -2 over NY Giants (in London) and MINNESOTA -1 over Chicago

WHEN: Green Bay-NY Giants at 8:30 a.m.; Minnesota-Chicago at noon. THE BET: $36 to win $30.

Teaser explanation: At most books, a bettor can parlay two teams in a “teaser” and get 6 points of cushion for each bet. However, it costs -120 to play and – like a parlay – both legs must hit to cash the ticket.

Last week, we won our big teaser and a few of those we didn’t list in this column, mostly because we involved Tennessee in all of them, and they not only covered the teaser, but covered their spread by winning outright at Indianapolis.

In Week 5, I am looking to put Green Bay in several teaser plays. I don’t quite understand why they are only an eight-point favorite against a Giants team that might not only be a little overrated in power points, but is likely down to their third-string quarterback, Davis Webb, as Daniel Jones (ankle) and Tyrod Taylor (concussion protocol) almost surely will be missing in London.

The best combo with the Packers seems to be the Vikings, who we would have liked at -7 had they not had just been coming from London following an emotional finish with the Saints. That being said, getting them in a teaser means they simply have to win, and against this incredibly limited offense for the Bears, we’ll go that route.

SCORE PREDICTION: Packers (-8) 29, Giants 19. (Over 41.)

Spencer Urqhart likes a prop from Bears-Vikings:

Rushing top play: Dalvin Cook OVER 77.5 yards (-127) vs. Bears

This one feels like a no-brainer considering the Bears are currently the worst run defense in the NFL, so Cook should easily go over as long as his shoulder holds up.