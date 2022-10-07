Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts to light up the scoreboard? See the top Week 5 matchups and prop plays

The NFL season is no longer young as we head into October, and with that comes a series of interesting matchups in Week 5.

We had trouble picking last week’s shootout of the week, with our low-key shootout pick ending being the one to target in the Lions and Seahawks, and this week was tough to decide considering both the Sunday night and Monday night contests feature high-powered offenses.

We decided to go with a matchup that’s not being talked about quite as much as the prime time ones as well as a low-key shootout and a stay-away matchup.

Also included are my top weekly player prop plays for passing, rushing and receiving with odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

TOP MATCHUPS TO WATCH

Shootout of the Week: Eagles at Cardinals

A pair of former Oklahoma quarterbacks will battle it out in Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray, and there should be plenty of offensive fireworks in this one considering they’re both athletic and have plenty of weapons. The Eagles have been much more consistent than the Cardinals, but we’re expecting Murray and company to be able to keep up and force Hurts to air it out as well.

Fantasy starts: QBs Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray; RBs Miles Sanders and James Conner; WRs A.J. Brown, Marquise Brown, DeVonta Smith and Rondale Moore (deep leagues); TEs Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz

Low-key shootout: Titans at Commanders

The Titans and Commanders have two of the league’s worst pass defenses, which sets up for a shootout even though neither Carson Wentz or Ryan Tannehill are among the league’s top passers. They’re both capable of airing it though and should be able to put up more points than people are thinking considering they have solid casts of weapons.

Fantasy starts: QBs Carson Wentz and Ryan Tannehill (deep leagues), RBs Derrick Henry, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic (deep leagues) WRs Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Robert Woods and Kyle Philips (deep leagues); TE Logan Thomas

Stay away: Lions at Patriots

The Lions rank as the NFL’s top scoring offense, but they’re set to come back to Earth this week against a Patriots defense that’s still stingy under Bill Belichick. Both offenses have several key injuries on both sides and likely won’t put up many points in what projects as an ugly contest.

Fantasy starts: Only consider starting RBs Jamaal Williams, Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson; WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (if active) and TE T.J. Hockenson

TOP PROP PLAYS

Passing top play: Baker Mayfield UNDER 189.5 yards (-117) vs. 49ers

Mayfield has struggled all season long, and things won’t get any easier this week against an elite 49ers defense that ranks second in the NFL against the pass.

Passing honorable mention: Carson Wentz OVER 236.5 yards (-115) vs. Titans

If you’re looking for an over, Wentz makes for a solid play. He ranks second in pass attempts, and that the Titans are among the worst pass defenses.

Rushing top play: Dalvin Cook OVER 77.5 yards (-127) vs. Bears

This one feels like a no-brainer considering the Bears are currently the worst run defense in the NFL, so Cook should easily go over as long as his shoulder holds up.

Rushing honorable mention: Aaron Jones OVER 57.5 yards (-125) vs. Giants

We’re going with another rushing over against a weak run defense, as the Packers’ lead runner is set for a big day in London against a soft Giants front.

Receiving top play: Stefon Diggs OVER 77.5 yards (-115) at Ravens

Taking Bills overs burned us last week, but Diggs is set for a huge week considering the Steelers have been gashed by No. 1 receivers this year and that the Bills have multiple injured pass catchers.

Receiving honorable mention: Robert Woods OVER 51.5 yards (-111) at Commanders

The Titans will likely be forced to throw in what could end up a shootout in Washington, so Woods should rack up yards, especially with rookie wideout Treylon Burks banged up.

SEASON PROP RECORD

Passing: Top play 2-2, HM 3-1

Rushing: Top play 2-2, HM 1-3

Receiving: Top play 2-2, HM 3-1

Spencer ‘the Guru’ Urquhart (@spencertheguru) has been a fantasy football analyst since 2014, founding a community of over 6,000 followers