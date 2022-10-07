Illinois bettors can play our boosted parlay for Bears at Vikings in NFL Week 5

Our friends at Caesars Sportsbook are back with another boosted parlay for this week’s matchup between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. And this one offers a chance for a solid payout.

Get +700 odds on this three-leg parlay for Sunday’s game:

• Bears spread

• Justin Fields 175+ passing yards

• Justin Jefferson to score a TD

At +700 for this parlay, a $10 bet would net a $70 payout. Just make sure to play this boost before kickoff. All you have to do is log into your Caesars Sportsbook app and locate this parlay under the boosts tab.

If you don’t have an account, don’t worry, sign up with our official odds partner today to take advantage of their new-user offer before playing this boost.

Bears spread

With the spread now up to 7.5, bettors of this boost just need the Bears to stay within a touchdown against their division rival on Sunday. That is certainly doable, and I explained why in my breakdown of this game earlier in the week.

The Vikings tend to play close games, and have won their last two contests with the Lions and Saints by a combined seven points. Coming back from London, the Vikings might be a little sluggish due to a brutal travel schedule.

The Bears are 2-2 against the spread so far this season, and I like taking the points in this matchup between NFC North foes.

Justin Fields to finish with 175+ passing yards

The Bears actually showed progress in the passing game during last week’s 20-12 loss to the New York Giants. Fields finished with 174 passing yards, which ended up being 53 more yards than what he had in the season opener against the 49ers.

Fields did finish with a season-high in both completions (11) and attempts (22), surpassing previous season-best marks of eight and 17, respectively. That could be a sign that the second-year quarterback is earning more responsibility in a new offensive system.

If the spread is any indication, the Bears will be playing from behind and that offers up an opportunity for more passing attempts. I would expect Fields to have his best passing performance yet on Sunday.

Justin Jefferson touchdown

Who doesn’t want to bet on the best player to score a touchdown?

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson hasn’t scored since the opener, but he’s always a threat to do so when he gets the rock. Jefferson finished with nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers in Week 1, and will look to post a similar stat line against a young Bears secondary.

Chicago fans might not want to root for an opposing player, but Jefferson is one of more fun players to watch in the sport right now.