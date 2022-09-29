Tee Higgins receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Miami

Player props for Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Tee Higgins player props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 5.5 (+112) 5.5 (-154) Total Receiving Yards 64.5 (-121) 64.5 (-113) Longest Reception 23.5 (-111) 23.5 (-123) First TD Scorer +600 Anytime TD Scorer +127 Player to score 2 or more TDs +675 Player to score 3 or more TDs +3000 Last TD Scorer +650

Higgins trends:

One game this season Higgins has more than 5.5 receptions. He has 5 and 2 in the other two.

Twice this year, Higgins has eclipsed 64.5 receiving yards.

In two games this season, Higgins has gone under 23.5 yards for his longest reception.

News and Notes:

