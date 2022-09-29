September 29, 2022
Tee Higgins receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Miami

Bet Tee Higgins’ player props with our Caesars promo code in Illinois

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Player props for Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on Thursday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Tee Higgins player props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions5.5 (+112)5.5 (-154)
Total Receiving Yards64.5 (-121)64.5 (-113)
Longest Reception23.5 (-111)23.5 (-123)
First TD Scorer+600
Anytime TD Scorer+127
Player to score 2 or more TDs+675
Player to score 3 or more TDs+3000
Last TD Scorer+650

Higgins trends:

One game this season Higgins has more than 5.5 receptions. He has 5 and 2 in the other two.

Twice this year, Higgins has eclipsed 64.5 receiving yards.

In two games this season, Higgins has gone under 23.5 yards for his longest reception.

News and Notes:

