Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals on TNF: Best Bets for September 29

Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer.

Here are our best bets for Thursday, Sept. 29:

TOP PLAY

The play: NFL, Bengals -3.5 over Dolphins

The odds/bet: -110 ($33 to win $30)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Time/TV: 7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

Our take: Both quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle are expected to play, according to Thursday morning reports, but how effective will either be? And there’s no question both have been key factors in the Dolphins opening the season 3-0.

But let’s get real: Last week’s win vs. the Bills, in which Buffalo ran twice as many plays as Miami, was nothing short of a fluke. And banged up on a short week against the defending AFC champions, who seemed to get right against the Jets?

Enough with the question marks, already. This seems like a great way to get our football week kicked off, as the public seems to be all over Miami, but the people who actually make money are on Cincy. That works for us.

VALUE TOTAL

The play: NFL, Dolphins at Bengals under 47.5

The odds/bet: -110 ($11 to win $10)

The book: Caesars Sportsbook

Our take: See above statement on Tua and Waddle. Even if they go, being limited isn’t exactly going to help Miami score a ton of points. Oh, and we didn’t even previously mention left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable, as well. (Saints fans are shocked at the news.)

Meanwhile, La’el Collins is out on the Bengals’ offensive line, so we imagine that could limit the Bengals, as well.

We’re still trying to figure out why this total has risen the past couple days, as we likely would take the under even as low as 45 or so.

HOW WE’VE FARED

Wednesday’s results

MLB money line: Brewers over Cardinals (WON $30)

MLB boost: Yankees’ Aaron Judge to walk at least once (WON $10)

Wednesday’s profit/loss: +$40 (2-0)

Total for the week: +$71.50 (4-1)

Total for September: -$148.90 (22-29)

Total for 2022: -$197.70 (245-278)

NOTE: If a line or odds are minus, it considers the juice one must lay to place the bet. Ex: Team A is -160 on the money line, one would have to bet $160 to win $100 (or $16 to win $10). OR Team B is a 5-point favorite at -110, one would have to bet $110 to win $100 (or $11 to win $10.)

Conversely, on positive lines, if Team C is +140 on the money line, a $100 would bring in $140 (or $10 to win $14).