September 29, 2022
Shaw Local
Jaylen Waddle receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Cincinnati

By Shaw Local News Network
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Damarion Williams (22) breaks up a pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Player props for Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Jaylen Waddle receiving, touchdown props

PropOverUnderOdds
Total Receptions5.5 (-125)5.5 (-109)
Total Receiving Yards66.5 (-125)66.5 (-109)
Longest Reception23.5 (-123)23.5 (-111)
First TD Scorer+700
Anytime TD Scorer+150
Player to score 2 or more TDs+850
Player to score 3 or more TDs+3500
Last TD Scorer+600

Waddle trends:

In all three games this season, Waddle has gone over 66.5 receiving yards.

Waddle’s longest reception in each of the first three weeks: 45, 59, and 42 yards.

Waddle has scored in two games this season, including twice against the Ravens in Week 2. He was the last touchdown scorer in that game as well.

News and notes:

