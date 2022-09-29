Jaylen Waddle receiving yards prop, touchdown prop for Thursday Night Football vs. Cincinnati

Player props for Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals are available at Caesars Sportsbook. New Illinois bettors can take advantage of Caesars’ new-user promo code by registering here. The Dolphins play the Bengals on Amazon Prime at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Jaylen Waddle receiving, touchdown props

Prop Over Under Odds Total Receptions 5.5 (-125) 5.5 (-109) Total Receiving Yards 66.5 (-125) 66.5 (-109) Longest Reception 23.5 (-123) 23.5 (-111) First TD Scorer +700 Anytime TD Scorer +150 Player to score 2 or more TDs +850 Player to score 3 or more TDs +3500 Last TD Scorer +600

Waddle trends:

In all three games this season, Waddle has gone over 66.5 receiving yards.

Waddle’s longest reception in each of the first three weeks: 45, 59, and 42 yards.

Waddle has scored in two games this season, including twice against the Ravens in Week 2. He was the last touchdown scorer in that game as well.

News and notes:

