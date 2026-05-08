Chicago Bears officially sign 13 undrafted free agents, host 24 more for rookie tryouts

Wyoming offensive tackle Caden Barnett (72) warms up before an NCAA football game against Arizona State a couple years ago in Tempe, Arizona. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

The Chicago Bears signed four of their draft picks and 13 undrafted free agents Friday morning. The signings came as the Bears prepared to host their rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on Friday and Saturday.

The Bears signed their last four draft picks before those practices started. Third-round wide receiver Zavion Thomas, cornerback Malik Muhammad, linebacker Keyshaun Elliott and defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg all signed their rookie contracts.

Chicago’s rookie class will officially go on the practice field for the first time with the Bears coaching staff this weekend. Bears coaches will get a chance to see the seven draft picks Bears general manager Ryan Poles drafted in April before they join the rest of the team’s veterans during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) later this month.

In addition to the draft picks and undrafted free agents, the Bears will host two dozen rookies for tryouts.

Bears sign 13 undrafted rookies

The team officially signed the following free agents:

Miller Moss, QB, Louisville

Coleman Bennett, RB, Kennesaw State

Squirrel White, WR, Florida State

Omari Kelly, WR, Michigan State

Hayden Large, TE, Iowa

Jaren Kump, C, Utah

Caden Barnett, OL, Wyoming

Mason Murphy, OT, Auburn

Jayden Loving, DT, Wake Forest

KC Eziomume, CB, Tulane

Skyler Thomas, S, Oregon State

Gabriel Plascencia, K, San Diego State

Beau Gardner, LS, Georgia

Here’s a breakdown of the Bears’ undrafted free agents

Bears host 24 rookie tryouts

Chicago will host 24 undrafted rookies for a tryout during rookie minicamp. After the addition of the 13 undrafted free agents, the Bears have 87 players on their roster. They are allowed to have up to 90 on the training camp roster in July.

Here’s a full list of rookie tryout players who will participate this weekend:

Maverick McIvor, QB, Western Kentucky

Christian Vaughn, RB, Hawaii

Leshon Williams, RB, Kansas

Michael Brescia, TE, Western Michigan

Trey Miller, TE, Lousiana-Lafayette

Kyron Hudson, WR, Penn State

Patrick McMurtrie, OL, James Madison

Josh Kreutz, OL, Illinois

Dain Walter, OL, Wisconsin-La Crosse

Jax Harrington, OL, Lousianan-Lafayette

Nikko Taylor, DL, Oregon State

Jai Williams, DL, Quincy

Michael Patterson, DL, Stanford

Najee Story, DL, Northwestern

Logan Wilson, DB, Cincinnati

Keelan Crimmins, P, Illinois

Devin Pringle, DB, Connecticut

Demetrius Harris, DB, Youngstown

Jaheim Ward, DB, Eastern Kentucky

Darrian Lewis, DB, West Virginia

Mac Uihlein, LB, Northwestern

Jaydon Southard, LB, Stephen F. Austin

Wayne Matthews, LB, Michigan State

Dylan Hazen, LB, Wake Forest

What to expect from rookie minicamp

This weekend will offer a glimpse as to why the Bears selected this year’s class. Safety Dillon Thieneman will be the center of attention after he was selected in the first round. But there will be plenty of interesting things to watch over two days.

Second-round center Logan Jones will get his first chance at lining up in head coach Ben Johnson’s offense as he starts learning its vernacular. Center Garrett Bradbury, whom the Bears traded for this offseason after Drew Dalman suddenly retired, will be the starter at the spot to start things off. But it will be interesting to see whether Jones can make it a true competition.

Bears coaches will get a chance to check out the speed and strength of their new rookies. Third-round wide receiver Zavion Thomas and sixth-round defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg will be players to keep an eye on.