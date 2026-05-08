Geneva Chamber seeks Swedish Days parade entries

Suburban Chicago Norwegian-Americans from Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge 5-472 marched in the Swedish Days Parade in Geneva on June 23, 2024. From left are Kelly Welin, Wheaton; Floyd Anderson, Yorkville; and Stephanie Welin, Dana Point, California. A smaller version of the parade will be held this year, officials said. (Provided by Art Andersen )

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to participate in the Swedish Days Parade in June.

The parade will step off at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 28 from the corner of Center Street and Anderson Boulevard, according to a news release.

Some suggestions for parade entries are music, costumes and props, signage and walking in formations.

Applications are due by May 15. The parade committee and the chamber will decide on honorarium requests.

Applications can be made online at members.genevachamber.com.

The parade will follow its usual route: South on Anderson, east on State Street, south on South Third Street, and end at the Metra train station.

The parade was briefly canceled this year, then it was back on as volunteers stepped up to organize and sponsor a smaller version of it.

State Street Jewelers, Blinka Optical, Inluro, Liz & Kate Boutique, Royal Wren, Urban Artisan and the Geneva History Museum were the Chamber members that stepped up to organize and sponsor the parade this year.