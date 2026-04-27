Breaking down the Chicago Bears’ 2026 undrafted rookie free agents

The 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. The Chicago Bears added seven players over three days in hopes of bolstering to their roster.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles dealt with a different draft this time around as he mostly picked at the end of rounds instead of the beginning. Poles stuck to his board and continued to take the best player available on his draft board as opposed to selecting at positions of need.

The work didn’t stop with the last pick this weekend. Poles and Bears personnel have been busy signing undrafted free agents and inviting other rookies to mini camp who will try to prove they belong on an NFL roster.

Here’s a look at the undrafted rookie free agents who the Bears reportedly are signing.

Miller Moss, QB, Louisville

Miller Moss (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) finished his five-year college career with the Cardinals last season and played in 12 games with 2,679 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Moss was Bears quarterback Caleb Williams’ backup at USC in 2022 and 2023.

Coleman Bennett, RB, Kennesaw State

After spending his first four seasons at Bucknell and Rice, Coleman Bennett (6, 210) rushed for 764 yards, averaging 4.9 yards per rush, and four touchdowns for the Owls. His father Donnell Jr., was a fullback for Kansas City and Washington.

Squirrel White, WR, Florida State

Squirrel White (5-10, 178) started his career at Tennessee for three years before spending last season with Florida State. He finished with 52 receiving yards in 10 games after previously finishing with 803 receiving yards at Tennessee as a sophomore. White returned seven punts for 64 yards last year.

Omari Kelly, WR, Michigan State

Omari Kelly (6, 188) proved that he can be a contributor at the Power Four level last season with the Spartans. He caught 47 passes for 626 yards and two touchdowns and returned 12 punts for 150 yards. Kelly spent two seasons at Auburn and one at Middle Tennessee State before joining Michigan State.

Hayden Large, TE, Iowa

After starting his career at fullback for the Hawkeyes, Hayden Large (6-4, 250) converted to tight end last season. Large finished with eight receptions last season for 52 yards, mostly serving as a blocking tight end.

Jaren Kump, C, Utah

Jaren Kump (6-5, 313) was an experienced center with Utah who has the measurables to compete for a spot on an NFL roster. He spent six seasons with the Utes and started 41 games, earning All-Big 12 Conference honorable mention honors last season.

Wyoming offensive tackle Caden Barnett (72) warms up against Arizona State a couple seasons ago in Tempe, Arizona. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Caden Barnett, OL, Wyoming

Caden Barnett (6-3, 316) was a player who fell out of the draft after being projected to be taken late. The Bears brought him in because of his NFL measurables. He started 12 games at right tackle in 2024 and 12 games at right guard last season, earning second-team All-Mountain West Conference.

Mason Murphy, OT, Auburn

After spending three seasons with USC, Mason Murphy (6-5, 319) ended his career with Auburn last year. He played in 51 games over four seasons and will bring versatility. Miller started nine games at right tackle last season before moving over to center for three games.

Jayden Loving, DT, Wake Forest

Jayden Loving (6-1, 309) has a rare blend of quickness and explosiveness that made some analysts think he could be drafted late. The Bears snagged Loving after he had 44 tackles, 8.5 for a loss, with 2.5 sacks for Wake Forest last season. Loving started his career with two years at Western Kentucky.

KC Eziomume, CB, Tulane

At 6-1, 198, KC Eziomume is an interesting prospect. He started his career with two years at Alabama A&M before spending a year with Albany in 2024 and defended six passes. Eziomume appeared in five games last year for Tulane.

Skyler Thomas, S, Oregon State

Skyler Thomas (6-1, 210) is a safety who performed well over four seasons for Oregons State. He appeared in 49 games during that time, totaling 191 tackles, three interceptions and 14 passes defended.

Gabriel Plascencia, K, San Diego State

Gabriel Plascencia (6, 245) will bring competition this offseason and training camp for Bears kicker Cairo Santos. Over three years, he knocked in 87.8% of his field-goal attempts and made three kicks from 50 yards or more. Plascencia hlad a career-long 53-yard field goal last season.

Beau Gardner, LS, Georiga

After starting his career at UCLA, Gardner (6-4, 250) evolved into one of the best long snappers in the league at Georgia. Gardner won the Patrick Mannelly Award, given to the nation’s best long snapper, last season and was named first-team All-SEC twice.

Rookie minicamp tryouts

The following players have earned invites to rookie minicamp, per reports: