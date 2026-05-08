Kankakee motorcycle ride aims to raise $20,000 for veteran mental health

Hundreds of motorcycles will roll through Kankakee County on Saturday, May 30, to support local veterans struggling with mental health and reintegration, organizer Aubrey Schuh announced.

The 4th Annual “The Ride” departs from Phantom Harley-Davidson at noon and concludes with live music and celebration at Good Vibrations Bar and Restaurant.

Last year’s event raised over $14,000 and drew more than 100 motorcycles in a viral moment on social media.

This year’s goal is $20,000 for Project Headspace and Timing, a nonprofit focused on veteran mental health and community reintegration.

Schuh, who grew up in a military household, designed the event to support veterans returning home. “I’ve seen the weight they carry when they come home,” Schuh said. “We ride so they know they never have to face life’s challenges alone.”

The day begins at 9 a.m. with registration, food, and raffles at Phantom Harley-Davidson. The motorcycle convoy departs at noon. The celebration continues from 8 to 11 p.m. at Good Vibrations with live music from the James Michael Travis Band and the Big Fellas Mobile Cigar Lounge.

Community members can register online at https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/GoodVibrationsThe4thAnnualRide or donate directly to Project Headspace and Timing with “The Ride” as the memo.