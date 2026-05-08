McHenry County conservatives plan ‘Rally of the Silent Majority’ May 17

Saying “conservatives can no longer afford to be silent,” groups aligned with the Republican Party plan what they’ve dubbed a “Rally of the Silent Majority” on May 17 in McHenry.

The rally coincides with the National Day of Prayer. And it notably will take place at the same spot that has hosted multiple rallies in opposition to President Donald Trump, at Route 31 and McCullom Lake Road.

Organizers of the May 17 rally, which runs from 1 to 2:30 p.m., requested that participants “bring signs that provide positive support for President Trump, our military, Homeland Security, and the brave men and women of ICE and Border Control.”

They also requested that attendees avoid profanity.

“President Trump has called for a national day of prayer on May 17th. We encourage you to attend the church service of your choice in the morning and then join us in the afternoon,” organizers said in a news release.

A moment of silence for contemplation and prayer will be held at 1:45 p.m.

The release said the rally is supported by The Foundation to Promote Personal Responsibility, We The People of McHenry County, Turning Point USA, P.A.N. - Preserve America Now, the McHenry County Republican Party and the McHenry Township Republican Party.

For more information and parking recommendations, email info@F2PPR.org.

A message from the president released by the White House May 6 said in part: “This National Day of Prayer, we honor America’s enduring tradition of prayer, faith, and trust in Almighty God. As a we celebrate 250 glorious years of American independence, we pledge to never forget the countless blessings God has bestowed upon our people and our country.”

The White House message also stated: “Today, faith in God is resurging on American shores like never before. Throughout this historic year, we rejoice in the triumph of the American spirit and in the love and grace of Almighty God. And just as our Founders came together in prayer before declaring independence, thousands of Americans will gather on Sunday, May 17, on the National Mall to rededicate the United States as One Nation Under God.”