Breaking down the Chicago Bears’ 2025 undrafted rookie free agents

North Carolina linebacker Power Echols (23) runs back an interception past Wake Forest offensive lineman Keagen Trost (71) en route to a touchdown during a game this past season in Chapel Hill, N.C. Echols reportedly signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears. (AP Photo/Chris Seward) (Chris Seward/AP)

The 2025 draft is officially over. The Bears added eight players over the weekend in Ben Johnson’s first draft as head coach.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles stuck to his draft board for much of the weekend and added some playmakers who could make for some interesting competitions this offseason. Johnson has raised the intensity in the building since arriving at Halas Hall and said there’s currently no depth chart as he wants to compete to reach the playoffs in his first season.

The roster building hasn’t stopped with the end of the draft. The Bears have signed some undrafted free agents and invited other rookies to mini camp who will try to prove they belong on an NFL roster.

Here’s a look at the undrafted rookie free agents who the Bears are reportedly signing.

JP Richardson, WR, TCU

JP Richardson (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) played 48 games over four seasons split between Oklahoma State and TCU. As a senior, he caught a career-high 57 passes and a career-high 733 receiving yards to go along with two touchdowns. Richardson was a good route runner who used his speed as a slot receiver. His father, Bucky, played quarterback in the NFL.

Jahdae Walker, WR, Texas A&M

Jahdae Walker (6-4, 205) spent the last two seasons with the Aggies after starting his career with Grand Valley State. Over 26 games over the past two years, he caught 64 passes for 935 yards and four touchdowns. Walker was a big target for the Aggies and finished third on the team with 345 receiving yards on 29 catches for two touchdowns last season.

Xavier Carlton, Edge, California

Xavier Carlton (6-6, 275) had a career year with the Golden Bears last season. He led the team with nine sacks and finished with 47 tackles, 11 for a loss. Carlton played 53 games over five seasons, spending his first two seasons with Utah before transferring over to California. He earned All-ACC third team honors last season for California.

Jereme Robinson, Edge, Kansas

Jereme Robinson (6-3, 255) is another edge who brings five years of experience and a big frame. Over five seasons with the Jayhawks, he played in 53 games and didn’t miss game action over the past three years. He finished with career-high 5.5 sacks as well as 22 tackles, nine for a loss. Robinson was named All-Big 12 honorable mention last season.

Power Echols, LB, North Carolina

Power Echols (5-11, 237) is a three-year starter for the Tar Heels who can find himself as a depth piece or a special teamer. He played 52 games over four seasons at North Carolina. Echols’ statistics went down during his senior season, when he had 76 tackles, two for a loss, as well as one interception. Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, Echols’ deal includes $130,000 in guaranteed money, a sizable amount for an undrafted rookie.

Major Burns, S, LSU

Major Burns (6-2, 200) was a two-year starter for the Tigers after battling injuries his redshirt freshman and sophomore seasons. He’s played in 45 games over five seasons, four with LSU after initially starting his career at Georgia. Burns finished his senior season with 47 tackles, five for a loss. He has two career interceptions.

Oregon defensive back Tysheem Johnson reacts to a play during a game against Illinois this past season in Eugene, Ore. Johnson reportedly signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely) (Lydia Ely/AP)

Tysheem Johnson, S, Oregon

Tysheem Johnson (5-10, 200) was a defensive leader for the Ducks last season. He finished second on the team with 67 total tackles, three for a loss, and led Oregon with a career-high three interceptions. Over four seasons split between Ole Miss and Oregon, Johnson played 54 games. Johnson earned All-Big Ten honorable mention his senior season.

Jonathan Kim, K, Michigan State

Jonathan Kim (6, 227) will be competition for Bears kicker Cairo Santos. Over five seasons with North Carolina and Michigan State, he played in 60 games. Kim finished ranked No. 1 in Spartans history in field-goal percentage at 82.1 percent, 32-of-39. He made 32-of-40 field goals with career-long of 58 yards and made one of his seven attempts in 50-plus yard field goal attempts.

Luke Elkin, LS, Iowa

Luke Elkin (6-1, 228) will be the Bears’ second long snapper on their roster behind Scott Daly. He appeared in 53 games over four seasons with the Hawkeyes. Elkin was named an American Football Coaches Association First Team All-American and earned All-Big Ten Second Team and Honorable Mention honors during his senior season.

Deion Hankins, RB, Texas State

Deion Hankins (6, 228) brings in six years’ worth of experience. He spent his first five years with UTEP before playing a season with Texas State last year. Hankins rushed for 2,876 over six seasons and 25 touchdowns. He had his second-lowest career carries last season with 62 and rushed for 272 yards.

Rookie minicamp tryouts

The following players have earned invites to rookie minicamp, per reports: